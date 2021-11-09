Blackburn Rovers open transfer talks over attacker targeted by Middlesbrough

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has confirmed to the Daily Record that Blackburn Rovers have opened talks over the potential signing of Ryan Hedges this coming January.

The 26-year-old winger has been a long term target for the Lancashire side and it now appears that they are making a concerted effort to finally get a deal for his services over the line at the turn of the new year.

Aberdeen previously rejected a six figure offer from Rovers for the player’s services over the summer, but are now under even more pressure given the fact that Hedges is well into the final 12 months of his contract at Pittodrie.

Speaking recently about the situation, Glass was quick to confirm that he has already held talks with Rovers boss Tony Mowbray:

“Yes, I have.

“In the summer but not recently. I know there is an interest there.

“However he also knows our interest in keeping him here.”

It now remains to be seen if Blackburn will finally be able to get their hands on Hedges, with the attacker said to be keeping his options open.

The winger has two goals and four assists in 12 games to his name this season across all competitions.

The Verdict

Hedges is a player who is no stranger to playing in the Football League having previously turned out for the likes of Stevenage, Leyton Orient, Yeovil Town and Barnsley and would surely relish the chance to prove himself in England again.

He has gone up to Scotland and largely excelled and now seems ready for a new challenge as his contract continues to run down.

Blackburn already have great competition for places in wide areas, but that Wales international could certainly bring something extra to the table if they signed him.

This move would certainly tick a lot of boxes for Mowbray and his staff as they continue to monitor the situation.