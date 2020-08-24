Blackburn Rovers on verge of completing transfer deal

Thomas Kaminski is set to fly to England today to complete his move to Sky Bet Championship side Blackburn Rovers, as per the Lancashire Telegraph.

The men from Ewood Park have been looking for a permanent new number 1 for a while now and appear to have found their man as Kaminski is set to fly in from Belgium later today.

He’ll complete the deal but will then have to quarantine for two weeks, which means it is likely he’ll miss some important pre-season preparation.

Even so, Blackburn will be pleased they have a permanent solution in between the sticks after having to rely on loan signings following David Raya’s departure last summer to fellow Championship side Brentford.

The Verdict

Rovers will be looking to challenge for the play-offs again this coming season under Tony Mowbray and Kaminski will be hoping to play a big part in that.

They’ve got some decent players at the club and Kaminski will know he’ll need to quickly prove himself, once he’s allowed to train and mix with his fellow team-mates following the quarantine period.

It’s strange times for new signings, so the hope will be he can settle in as quickly as possible despite the regulations.