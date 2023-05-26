Having missed out on the Championship play-offs this season, there is a need for Blackburn Rovers to reshape their squad so that they do not fall out of the top six again.

It's going to be incredibly difficult as they are losing talisman Ben Brereton Diaz on a free transfer, but the Lancashire outfit will be in the market for several new additions in the final third.

And it appears that they may have already got their hands on the first of those very early on in the summer, as an update has emerged on the future of Blackburn-linked forward Niall Ennis, who netted 14 times in all competitions for Plymouth Argyle in the 2022-23 season.

What is the latest on Niall Ennis' situation?

As we already know, Plymouth revealed that they had offered Ennis an extended contract in their official retained list published recently, but there was never an official guarantee that he was going to put pen to paper on it.

Interest also emerged earlier in the week from elsewhere as reported by Alan Nixon on Patreon, who claimed that both Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City were leading the chase for the 24-year-old's services.

It appears though that a winner has already been decided in the battle for Ennis' services and that is Blackburn.

Per a report from LancsLive, Rovers have agreed a deal for Ennis to arrive at the club, with the forward subsequently snubbing Plymouth's offer of an extension and he has already undergone the first part of his medical to become their first summer addition.

Will Niall Ennis be a good signing for Blackburn Rovers?

It's pretty clear that Blackburn need multiple new attacking options this summer with the departures of Ben Brereton Diaz and Bradley Dack.

The only senior out-and-out striker they have on the books is Sam Gallagher - Jack Vale is also there but having not scored in 18 Championship appearances yet it's likely he needs a loan move to League One or Two.

Ennis though will bring some pedigree to Tomasson's side - he scored 14 times in all competitions last season for Plymouth, was part of a title-winning side in League One and came through a decent academy at Wolves when he was younger.

At the age of 24, learning off an iconic former striker such as Tomasson means that Ennis can only get better, and given the chances and service at Rovers this could be an incredibly shrewd bit of business for the club.