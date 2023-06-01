Swansea City's Joel Latibeaudiere has been offered to Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers, according to a report from the Lancashire Telegraph.

The ex-Man City player is set to leave the Swansea.com Stadium this summer with his contract there coming to an end - and the defender is yet to sign a new contract in South Wales to extend his stay there.

Russell Martin's imminent departure probably hasn't helped the club in their quest to tie him down to fresh terms, with the 23-year-old now looking set to take on a new challenge after spending three years with the Swans.

Competition for Joel Latibeaudiere?

The Lancashire Telegraph believe Blackburn are just one of several second-tier sides Latibeaudiere has been offered to, with his representatives seemingly desperate to find him a new club as quickly as possible.

It's currently unclear which clubs he has been offered to, but it would be a surprise to see him offered to one of the promoted teams from League One or a side that finished in the bottom half of the second-tier table last term because he will surely be keen to take a step up.

In fairness, there are some attractive destinations in terms of clubs that finished in the bottom half.

Norwich City will be hoping for a much brighter campaign, Hull look as though they will be a force under Liam Rosenior next season and exciting times could be ahead for Stoke with Alex Neil at the helm.

Would Blackburn Rovers be a good destination for Joel Latibeaudiere?

Able to operate in numerous positions, that should strengthen the 23-year-old's opportunity of winning plenty of game time at Ewood Park.

The likes of Callum Brittain and Joe Rankin-Costello are able to operate on the right-hand side but with the latter playing in a more advanced role at times, that could give Latibeaudiere the chance to establish himself as a regular starter in Lancashire.

Going to Blackburn won't guarantee him top-flight football because Blackburn won't be a promotion favourite next season considering the teams that are coming down and the fact they lost Ben Brereton Diaz.

However, they seem to be closer to making it to the top flight than Swansea are at this point and a move to Rovers could be seen as a step up at this point.

He should wait and see what offers come up and then carefully assess where his best next destination will be. Game time has to be at the top of his priority list.