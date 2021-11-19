Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest and Stoke City handed potential boost in transfer pursuit of 25-year-old

Hearts and Scotland defender John Souttar has attracted plenty of interest prior to the January transfer window opening.

The 25-year-old has been the subject of Championship interest, with Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest and Stoke City all monitoring his situation in Edinburgh.

Rangers are also an interested party and would offer him the option to remain north of the border.

Speaking to the Daily Record, Hearts boss Robbie Neilson addressed the defender’s situation at the club: “It depends what the fee is to be honest with you.

“At this moment in time, he’s a Hearts player and we’re still trying to get him to continue to be a Hearts player.

“We’ll see where it goes. My job is just to make sure he’s ready for Saturday.

“The better the team does, and the higher up the league they are, it’s harder to keep all the players.

“It’s just part of football and something you have to accept.

“We’re speaking to him. There are a number of players we’re speaking to but that’s the way football is. It goes back and forward, back and forwards. Joe is still dealing with it, still trying to see if we can get some sort of agreement on it.”

Souttar has been part of a mean Hearts defence this season that has only conceded 12 goals in 13 games, with his side only losing once in the Scottish Premiership.

The verdict

The mounting interest in Souttar is fully justified, as he is an excellent defender who has been on top of his game for a while now.

Not only is he a physical presence who wins the majority of aerial battles and contests on the ground, but he is also comfortable with possession in tight areas, and can build attacks with his willingness to get on the ball.

It will be interesting to see how this situation progresses, as there is still a full month before the window opens and there is a lot of interest in him already.

His recent displays in a Scotland shirt will also intrigue potential suitors, as he proved to be an immovable force.