Blackburn Rovers news round-up: Andre Dozzell transfer latest, Injury update pre-Barnsley, duo seal deals

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to return to winning ways on Wednesday night, as they travel to Oakwell to take on Barnsley.

Tony Mowbray’s side go into the game on the back of back to back defeats to QPR and Preston, and will be looking to bounce back quickly here, to keep their hopes of a play-off push alive.

But while much of the focus around Ewood Park is likely to have been on maintaining that promotion push, it has still been a busy time off the pitch for the club at late, with plenty to keep up on.

Here, we’ve taken a look at the big news stories surrounding Rovers to have emerged over the past few days.

Andre Dozzell linked

The January transfer window may have only just closed, but it already seems as though Blackburn are preparing potential targets for when the market returns in the summer.

According to reports from TWTD, Rovers are interested in a move for Ipswich midfielder Andre Dozzell, and where set to scout him when the Tractor Boys played Shrewsbury – where it should be remembered winger Harry Chapman is on loan from Blackburn – before that game was postponed at the weekend.

Dozzell’s contract at Portman Road is not set to expire until the summer of 2024, meaning he may not be cheap, but with several central midfielder currently at Rovers set to see their deals expires at the end of this season, it may be an agreement the club need to look into.

Did these 18 former Blackburn players ever score a goal for the club at Ewood Park?

1 of 18 Danny Graham? Yes No

Two new contracts signed

As well as potential new signings, Blackburn have also been working towards securing the services of some of their current players in the past few days.

Midfielder John Buckley and winger Tyrhys Dolan – both of whom have featured in every Championship matchday squad this season – have both put pen to paper on news contracts with the club until the summer of 2024, with the option to extend those deals by a further 12 months.

But with a number of other senior players also set to see their deals expire over the next 18 months or so, there is still plenty of work to do for Rovers when it comes to securing the long-term futures of their key assets.

Duo’s return to training not in time for Barnsley match

Injuries have not made things easy for Tony Mowbray when it comes to his team selections this season, and while those problems are starting to lift somewhat, they are still issues to navigate for Rovers.

The club have been handed a boost this week with the return to training of midfielder Bradley Johnson – who hasn’t featured since last month’s win at Middlesbrough – and versatile 21-year-old Joe Rankin-Costello, whose last appearance came in November’s 1-1 draw with Luton, where he suffered a recurrence of a hamstring problem.

But while the pair are both now training again, Mowbray has confirmed that neither will be rushed back to action against the Tykes on Wednesday, with the Rovers boss suggesting he will have the same group of players available, to the one that faced Preston on Friday night.