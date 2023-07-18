One of the key tasks for Blackburn Rovers in the transfer market this summer is to replace the void left by Ben Brereton-Diaz.

The Chilean international netted 16 goals in all competitions for the club last season, and in the campaign prior, produced even better, scoring 22.

His are certainly big shoes to fill, with multiple players most likely needed to replace the sort of output he was capable of.

24-year-old centre-forward Niall Ennis has already been signed this summer, and it appears that the club potentially have another forward in their sights, too.

What is the Blackburn Rovers transfer news?

Indeed, according to L'equipe, Blackburn Roves are currently in negotiations with FC Lorient over striker Ibrahima Kone.

If accurate, this would of course have seen the club re-ignite their interest in Kone from the January transfer window when they reportedly tried to sign the forward.

In late January, for example, the Lancashire Telegraph reported that Rovers had been dealt a blow in pursuit of the forward, with the two clubs having been understood to be close to an agreement over a deal.

The deal touted at the time was a loan move until the end of the season, with Rovers having been keen to add to their forward options in the winter transfer window, having seen Leicester City recall George Hirst recalled from his loan at Ewood Park.

It now appears that a permanent switch could be on the cards, though, with L'equipe reporting that Blackburn are negotiating 'to buy the Malian international's last three years of contract'.

Rovers do face competition to sign the 24-year-old, though, with Spanish side Almeria also credited with an interest in the player by the French outlet above.

Who is Ibrahima Kone?

As touched upon above, Ibrahima Kone is a 24-year-old forward currently playing for FC Lorient.

Interestingly, though, his career began in Norway with FK Haugesund.

Kone went on to feature 64 times for the club before moving on, netting 12 goals during those matches.

Kone in action for his country Mali.

When he did move on it was for another Norwegian side, Sarpsborg 08 FF.

For that side, Kone lasted just one season, scoring 11 goals in 28 league matches, which caught the eye of Lorient.

The French club snapped up the striker in January 2022, with Kone ending the 2021/22 campaign in France with 16 Ligue 1 appearances and five Ligue 1 goals to his name.

In 2022/23, Kone featured 40 times for FC Lorient in all competitions, scoring nine goals. Many of those appearances, though, were from the subs bench, particularly in the first half of last season, which is perhaps why Rovers tried to sign him on loan in January.

Kone is also a full international and boasts an excellent goalscoring record for his country.

As per Transfermarkt, Kone has 16 caps for his country, during which he has scored 12 international goals.

How much will Ibrahime Kone cost?

With a permanent deal now being discussed and not a temporary one, Blackburn will have to pay a transfer fee for Kone.

However, if reports above are accurate, this will need to be a substantial fee.

Indeed, as per L'equipe, FC Lorient will not allow the 24-year-old to depart for a fee less than one in the region of 7-8 million euros.

With recent reports in the press that Blackburn's ownership are set to cut the club's budget by 20 percent, it remains to be seen whether that fee proves too big of a stumbling block.