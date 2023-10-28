Highlights Blackburn Rovers need to address Tyrhys Dolan's contract situation before the January transfer window to determine his future at the club.

Dolan's current contract expires at the end of the season, but Rovers have the option to extend it by another 12 months.

If Dolan indicates that he won't sign a new contract, Rovers may need to sell him sooner to maximize his value, but they would prefer to keep him due to his importance to the team.

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping the upcoming January transfer window is rather quiet in terms of outgoings.

The Lancashire outfit lost a key player in Ben Brereton-Diaz in the summer, and there was plenty of talk about other players possibly leaving.

The club’s financial situation didn’t help, but Rovers were lucky enough to keep hold of their manager and their players.

However, there is a possibility that in January they may not be as lucky, as teams continue to watch players like Adam Wharton.

But Blackburn could find themselves in a different position when it comes to another player, Tyrhys Dolan, as he’s not got long left on his contract and is impressing with his performances.

What is Tyrhys Dolan’s current situation at Blackburn Rovers?

Rovers snapped up Dolan from local rivals Preston North End in 2020, and since arriving, he has gone on to establish himself as a firm member of the first team at Ewood Park.

He has been a consistent performer for the club and has continued to be an important member of Jon Dahl Tomasson’s team.

The attacker signed a new contract in 2021, and that now expires at the end of this season, but Rovers do have an option to extend that by another 12 months.

Dolan is only 21 years old, and Blackburn will see him as a player for the now and the future, but if they want it to remain that way, then they need to address a certain situation before January approaches.

Tyrhys Dolan's stats per club (As it stands October 25th, per Transfermarkt) Teams Apps Goals Assists Blackburn Rovers 137 15 15 Blackburn Rovers U21 3 1 1 Preston North End U18 6 1 0

Why do Blackburn Rovers need to force a contract decision from Tyrhys Dolan?

As mentioned, Blackburn do still have a further 12 months on what is remaining of Dolan’s contract, but that shouldn’t stop Blackburn from addressing the contractual situation they find themselves in.

Dolan was recently asked about his contract situation, and he didn’t give much away in terms of whether anything was going to change.

He said in an interview with the Lancashire Telegraph: “I am enjoying my football and trying to do the best I can do for myself and the club. It's not something I am worried about, it's above me.

“I want to play well and help the team as much as I can. That's what I am focussed on.”

Dolan doesn’t seem in too much of a hurry to make a decision on his future, but Blackburn needs to act quickly and try to get an answer before the January transfer window. This is because if Dolan makes it clear that he isn’t going to sign a new contract, Rovers need to make a decision about whether to sell the winger sooner rather than later, so they can maximise how much they can get for the 21-year-old.

Obviously, Blackburn would love to keep hold of Dolan and see if they can extend his contract, as this season he is again showing how important he is for the team.

The attacker has one goal and two assists to his name, and he is also averaging 1.2 shots per game, with at least one dribble as well.

He also has a pass success rate of 84.7%, and that has helped him collect 1.2 key passes, which in turn has helped him record assists, as per WhoScored.com.

So, as stated, the best possible news for Blackburn is that Dolan agrees that he wants to stay at the club, but if not, decisions will need to be made on what they do next, with them likely triggering his 12-month option whichever way, so they have more time to decide.