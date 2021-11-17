Blackburn Rovers must repeat this trick to avoid transfer regret: Opinion

Ben Brereton Diaz is in the form of his life for Blackburn Rovers and the Chilean national team and is showing no signs of slowing down at present.

With 13 goals in his opening 17 Sky Bet Championship games, Brereton Diaz is amongst the hottest properties operating outside the Premier League, which begs the question – how long will he stay there?

Well for those of a Blackburn persuasion, they will be hoping that he sees his long term future at Ewood Park, but alas the current situation surrounding the forward isn’t that simple.

The former Nottingham Forest man is now into the final 12 months of his contract with the Lancashire side, thus raising the very real possibility that he may be plying his trade elsewhere in the near future.

But of course this isn’t the first time that Blackburn have been in a situation of this nature, as was seen with the eventual sale of Adam Armstrong to Southampton last summer, sometimes a club has to bite the bullet and cash in when they can.

And that could well be something that Rovers are considering once again as the January transfer window fast approaches, with there sure to be some interest in the striker from clubs on high.

Is it worth running the risk of losing Brereton Diaz for nothing if they could cash in for a substantial amount at the turn of the new year? It is and will be a hard decision for Tony Mowbray and co to make if the player doesn’t commit to a new contract.

No club wants to lose their best player but at the same time Rovers will have to consider what the money they could receive from selling Brereton Diaz could do for them financially.

They like so many other clubs up and down the country and around the world have been crippled by the pandemic and could really do with another boost to the coffers.

In short, as things appear to be reaching a decisive point for Brereton Diaz at Blackburn, the club needs to think about using their head rather than their heart as they look to do what is best for all parties involved.