Blackburn Rovers will be hoping that this is the year where they finally seal their return to the Premier League.

The men from Ewood Park have had a steady start to the year, and find themselves looking up at the top half of the table as things stand.

Certainly, they have the ability to make the play-offs and challenge for promotion to the Premier League, but seasons past in recent years have shown that that is easier said than done for them.

That all in mind, one player who could really prove to be key this year is James Hill, with him enjoying a fine season so far on loan from Bournemouth.

Blackburn should push for James Hill signing

Hill obviously has not been at the club long, but he has already made a positive impression on the side and one to suggest that if he signed longer-term, he would be a hit at the club.

Indeed, he's managed to establish himself in the backline since the end of September and has gone on a run of appearances for Rovers, which has coincided in a slight upturn in form for them.

Wins over Cardiff, in both the league and League Cup, Millwall, and Queens Park Rangers have all been registered of late, and Hill has impressed in many of those games, with him notching up a couple of assists to boot.

Still young, he is the sort of player that a side could benefit from having for the next decade.

James Hill stats

Alongside the two assists he has this year, as per Whoscored, Hill has a number of other impressive figures to boast at this stage of the season.

An all-action player, Hill gets up and down the field well, and according to the stats website he is Blackburn's best performer so far this year with an average match rating of 7.01.

He is top of the tree for interceptions per game, and also towards the top for clearances and tackles per match, crucial for any defender of course.

Clearly, he is a player in form and is becoming gradually indispensable for Rovers.

Where are Blackburn Rovers in the Sky Bet Championship table?

Bournemouth may want to keep him

The fly in the potential ointment here, though, is that his parent club may well want to keep him instead of letting him leave permanently.

Hill is a fine young player and one that has a lot of potential. Bournemouth surely know that and will have just wanted to see what he could do out on loan.

They will naturally be monitoring his progress and, particularly if they are relegated this year from the Premier League, they will be feeling confident Hill has something to offer them next season.

Blackburn, then, will be hoping to try and persuade them otherwise.