Blackburn Rovers are now an established team in the Championship, with the last few seasons seeing them compete at the top end of the division.

Rovers were in the top six for the majority of the 2022/23 season, but their form dipped, and subsequently they missed out on a play-off spot.

They now head into a new Championship campaign with the hope of remaining in the play-off race but with the aim of taking that next step.

The Lancashire outfit starts their campaign with a home game against West Bromwich Albion on August 5th.

All focus will be on that game, but that focus may now have blurred as it’s been reported that Jon Dahl Tomasson’s future at Ewood Park is in doubt.

What is the latest on Jon Dahl Tomasson’s situation at Blackburn Rovers?

It has been reported by The Mirror that Jon Dahl Tomasson could be set to leave Blackburn following talks with the club’s hierarchy.

It is believed the Indian owners of Blackburn, the Venky’s have been advised by their government back home to slash overseas investment, and that has seen them cut Blackburn’s budget this season by 20%.

Further to this, they have stopped any potential incomings involving fees or loans and told the manager there could be the possibility of key players being sold.

This has reportedly left Tomasson furious, as the club had an experienced defender ready to come in and a Premier League player on loan. This, along with the other concerns, has meant Dahl Tomasson is considering quitting the club.

The 46-year-old is preparing for his second season in charge at Ewood Park, and with key players already leaving the club this summer following their contracts expiring, it will be important for the manager to bring in suitable replacements.

So, this could be a major problem for the club, as if this isn’t possible for Dahl Tomasson, he may have no choice but to walk away.

If that does happen, Blackburn will need to find a suitable replacement as soon as possible, and their search should take them to ex-Southampton boss Nathan Jones.

Who should Blackburn Rovers appoint as manager if Jon Dahl Tomasson leaves?

Jones is a manager who has had a tricky spell in management recently, and it could potentially put clubs off from appointing him, but this shouldn’t be the case.

When you think of Nathan Jones, it is easy to think of his times at Stoke City and Southampton, but it must be acknowledged the fantastic job he did at Luton Town.

He took over a struggling team when he was little known in the managerial world and got them promoted from League Two. He laid the foundations for them to be a good League One side before coming back to the club and helping them survive in the Championship. He then built a side once again for Rob Edwards to take over and continue the fine work.

The 50-year-old is very experienced at this level, managing 157 games, winning 55 of them and averaging 1.36 points per game.

Jones’ success at Luton was done on one of the lowest budgets, which is a great credit to the manager as he let his coaching and knowledge of players do the work.

Jones has had to be creative in the transfer market previously, relying on improving the abilities of either unproven players or players that have fallen away.

While he built a team that played some very good football and wasn’t shy of being attack-minded while being able to be creative on the ball.

All these factors place him as a very good candidate for the Blackburn hot seat, should it become available. If Tomasson leaves, whoever comes in is going to be working with a restricted budget and the possibility of important players leaving.

So, there will be a need to get a manager who can improve players and be effective in the market with limited funds, as Jones has done before.