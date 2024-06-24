Highlights Selling Dolan this summer may prevent losing him for free in 2025.

Blackburn Rovers should consider selling Tyrhys Dolan this summer to avoid the risk of losing him on a free transfer.

Blackburn forward Dolan signed a three-and-a-half year deal at Ewood Park in February 2021.

The club put an offer of a new contract on the table for Dolan a few months prior to the end of the season, but he has yet to sign it, so Blackburn have triggered an automatic 12-month extension to his deal.

With Dolan's terms now set to expire in 2025, and no news about him signing an extended deal, there is a risk that the 22-year-old could leave the club on a free transfer next summer.

Dolan has impressed during his time at Blackburn

Dolan joined Blackburn as a teenager in 2020 after being released by Championship rivals Preston North End.

The versatile attacker has impressed during his time at Ewood Park, with his decision-making, ability on the ball and low centre of gravity making him an exciting player that is often key to Blackburn's attacking play.

He featured in each of Blackburn's final 18 Championship fixtures last season, establishing himself as a key part of John Eustace's squad ahead of his first full season in charge in 2024/25.

Tyrhys Dolan's Championship stats for Blackburn Rovers; according to Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 147 16 16

Dolan scored five goals and assisted four in the Championship this season, as Blackburn avoided relegation on the final day with an impressive 2-0 victory against champions Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

However, his long-term future at the club is uncertain, as potential suitors lurk amid no news of a contract extension.

Luton Town have been linked with Dolan

Luton Town were linked with a move for Dolan at the end of the January transfer window, and it would be no surprise if the Hatters reignite their interest this summer.

Rob Edwards' side picked up a few players from the Championship during their maiden Premier League campaign, including Tahith Chong from Birmingham City, Chiedozie Ogbene from Rotherham United and Jacob Brown from Stoke City.

The Hatters also bought Blackburn's goalkeeper, Thomas Kaminski, who went on to win Players' Player of the Year and the Premier League Save of the Season award during his debut campaign at Kenilworth Road.

Now that Dolan's contract has just a year left to run, Luton may well see it as an opportunity to bring him to the club as they look to bounce back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Blackburn must consider cashing in on Dolan

Blackburn sold midfielder Adam Wharton to Crystal Palace in January in a deal that could be worth up to £22m, but they will still not want to lose Dolan on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.

If the forward continues to ignore the contract offer that is on the table at Ewood Park, Blackburn must consider selling him during this transfer window.

Dolan likely has aspirations of playing Premier League football in the next few years, and there is a chance he feels that will be a more realistic ambition if he does not commit his future to Rovers.

Blackburn have the future of star player Sam Szmodics in their hands, as he is under contract until at least 2026, but that is not the case with Dolan. If he does not sign a new deal before the end of the transfer window, Blackburn should strongly consider listening to offers, however punchy that might sound.