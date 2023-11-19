Highlights Blackburn Rovers' midfielder Adam Wharton could be subject to speculation in the January transfer window, with Newcastle United reportedly interested.

Blackburn should consider signing Birmingham City's Jordan James as a replacement for Wharton due to his similar age and experience.

Blackburn may face challenges in securing James as other clubs are interested, but if they sell Wharton for a high price, they would have the funds to make a strong offer.

One Championship player who could be the subject of plenty of speculation come the January transfer window, is Blackburn Rovers' Adam Wharton.

Having come through the academy ranks at Ewood Park last season, the midfielder apparently attracted attention from a number of Premier League clubs during this summer's transfer window.

Ultimately though, no deal materialised, and the 19-year-old has remained a regular and important figure in Rovers' first-team in the early stages of the current campaign.

However, that could all change in January, when it is reported by journalist Alan Nixon, that Newcastle United are set to make a fresh move for the teenager when the market reopens at that point.

Should that happen, then Blackburn would inevitably have to replace a player who has become so vital to their first-team, something which going by past links, surely means they must consider revisiting their interest in an individual, currently on the books of one of their Championship rivals.

Who should Blackburn target if Newcastle sign Adam Wharton?

Back in September, it was reported by The Sun that Blackburn are keen to sign Birmingham City's Jordan James as a replacement for Wharton, should the latter move on to somewhere such as Newcastle in January.

Given the circumstances, that is certainly an interest that Blackburn should be looking to act on quickly, if they are to lose Wharton at the turn of the year.

At 19-year-old, James is the same age as Wharton, and could therefore offer Blackburn the same long-term prospects in the centre of the park, as their current academy graduate.

Meanwhile, with 74 appearances in all competitions for the Blues to date, as well as six senior international caps for Wales, James does actually have more first-team experience in his career than Wharton, who has so far racked up 38 appearances in Rovers colours.

Jordan James Birmingham City record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 16 1 0 2022/23 37 1 0 2021/22 21 1 1 As of 15th November 2023

As a result, there would likely be little concern for Blackburn about putting James into their side to fill the void that could potentially be left by Wharton.

Indeed, the claims that a number of top European clubs have eyed James highlights the potential he posseses that would make him an asset for Rovers.

Beyond that though, it would also reinforce the need for the Ewood Park club to act fast to secure the services of the teenager, before another interested club beats them to it.

Would Blackburn be able to sign Jordan James from Birmingham?

Admittedly, it could be something of a challenge for Blackburn to secure the services of James in the January transfer window.

The midfielder has emerged as an important player for Birmingham under new manager Wayne Rooney, starting each of the Blues' last three games since the former Manchester United and England striker's appointment, after previously starting just once in the Championship this season.

As a result, Rooney may be reluctant to let James leave St Andrew's at the the turn of the year, particularly if it is to strengthen a club such as Blackburn, who Birmingham will be looking to compete with for places in the table come the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, given James' contract with St Andrew's does not expire until the end of the 2024/25 season, with the Blues holding the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months, they are under no pressure to sell in January, and therefore in a strong position to negotiate with Blackburn.

However, the fact that Rovers have reportedly placed a £20million price tag on Wharton, means that if they are to sell the 19-year-old, they will surely be bringing in some big funds in the process.

That in turn should leave them with plenty of money to reinvest in strengthening their squad, and may therefore mean they are able to come up with an offer for James, that Birmingham would find hard to refuse.

After some frustration in recent transfer windows, acting in such a way would send a welcome statement of intent from the club's hierarchy to the Ewood Park faithful, especially if they were to do so in a decisive manner to bring in such a promising replacement for Wharton.

So with that in mind, it seems that for a number of reasons, Blackburn may well need to be ready to act fast in their negotiations with Birmingham over a move for James in January, should these lose such an important player as Wharton, come the turn of the year.