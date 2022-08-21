Blackburn Rovers’ move for Liverpool defender stalls

Blackburn Rovers are being made to wait to secure the signature of Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg.

That’s according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that the Reds are keen to keep hold of the Dutchman whilst Nat Phillips ‘recovers full fitness’.

Nixon states that van den Berg had been due to join Blackburn last week, but that had now been put on hold after Phillips suffered an injury strain of some sort.

Liverpool central defenders Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate are also currently injured.

The delay could be bad news for Rovers, though, with Nixon claiming that they may now face renewed competition from Burnley for the defender’s temporary signature.

Blackburn had previously been said to be the favourites to secure a loan agreement for the 20-year-old, with Sheffield United and Watford also reportedly keen.

Van den Berg spent the last 18 months on loan at Preston North End and impressed.

During his spell at Deepdale, the Dutch youth international appeared 66 times in all competitions.

Van den Berg has made just four first-team Liverpool appearances to date.

The Verdict

This is certainly a frustrating one for Blackburn Rovers.

With the deal seemingly agreed, for Liverpool to have so many injuries at the back at the moment is a huge stroke of bad luck.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side will be hopeful that the club can still find an agreement with Liverpool once Phillips recovers, though, and fend off any late Burnley swoop for the Dutchman.

Indeed, the move to Ewood Park may be the best one for van den Berg regardless, given the playing time that will likely be available to him there.