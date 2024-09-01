Key Takeaways Blackburn Rovers narrowly avoided relegation in an intense season, securing their Championship status with a key win.

Celebrities like Carl Fogarty, Matt Smith, Tim Farron, AJ Odudu, and Lee Mack are passionate Rovers fans.

With the support of famous fans, Blackburn will aim to excel this season and build on their achievements.

Blackburn Rovers had a narrow escape from relegation from the Championship at the end of last season.

Only a 2-0 win at Leicester City on the final day of the campaign was enough to fully confirm the club's second-tier status for the current campaign.

The Ewood Park club finished 19th in the final standings, three points clear of the relegation zone, and will be looking to kick on from that, in John Eustace's first full season as head coach this time round.

Plenty of fans will therefore be intrigued to see just what Blackburn can make out of this campaign, especially after an eventful summer in the transfer market.

Among those will be hoping for success for Rovers, are a number of well-known celebrities who are supporters of the club.

Here, we've taken a look at five of the most famous Blackburn Rovers supporters around.

Carl Fogarty

Rising to prominence in the 1990s, Carl Fogarty was at the forefront of Britain's dominance in the World Superbike championship during that period.

He was a World Champion on four occasions, making him one of the series' greatest-ever riders. After retiring due to injury in 2000, gained a new legion of followers in 2014, when he won I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

Having been born in Blackburn, the 59-year-old is a follower of his hometown club and has been vocal in his support for them in the past.

Carl Fogarty World Superbike record Race Starts 220 Race Wins 59 Total Podiums 109 Pole Positions 21 World Championships 4

Matt Smith

In another world, Matt Smith may have himself become a footballer, having played at youth level for the likes of Nottingham Forest, Northampton Town and Leicester City.

However, injuries ended his hopes of taking that career to a first-team level, and he instead became an actor, where he is known for playing the Doctor in Doctor Who, and Daemon Targaryan in House of the Dragon.

Smith is also a fan of Blackburn Rovers and has been one of those to have given his thoughts on the club's ownership situation in the past.

Tim Farron

Tim Farron has been MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale since 2005, and is best known for serving as leader of the Liberal Democrats between 2015 and 2017.

Since stepping back from that role, he has also held a range of other significant positions within the party.

Having been born in Lancashire, Farron has supported Rovers from an early age, and often posts on social media about his trips to Ewood Park to watch them.

AJ Odudu

AJ Odudu is best known for presenting a range of reality TV shows such as Big Brother and Married at First Sight.

She has also competed on them herself, including on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, when she was forced to withdraw before the final after suffering an injury.

During her time on the BBC show she was given a tour of Ewood Park as part of a visit to her hometown of Blackburn.

Lee Mack

Comedian and actor Lee Mack is a familiar face to plenty across the country, thanks to his work on a range of television shows.

As well as his stand-up tours, he has also appeared on the likes of Would I Lie To You, The 1% Club, and Not Going Out, which he also writes.

Mack was born in the North West of England and has admitted on several of his television appearances that he is a supporter of Blackburn Rovers.