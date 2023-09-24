Highlights Blackburn Rovers are considering a move for Swansea City's Liam Cullen to strengthen their attacking options in the January transfer window.

Blackburn has a shortage of forwards due to injuries and the departure of Ben Brereton Diaz, causing concern over a lack of consistent goal-scoring.

Cullen has become a more important player for Swansea and would require an enticing offer for him to switch clubs, but he could provide consistent goals for Blackburn.

Blackburn Rovers are weighing up a potential move for Swansea City’s Liam Cullen in the January transfer window.

According to Alan Nixon, the 24-year-old is being considered by the Lancashire outfit as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Rovers have scored 12 from their opening eight league games this season, but Jon Dahl Tomasson is still hoping to add another forward to his ranks.

Cullen enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Championship level last year, making 29 appearances for the Swans in his second term with the club.

He previously featured just 12 times in his debut season in south Wales, starting only four games.

But he contributed eight goals and one assist as Russell Martin led the team to a 10th place finish in the table.

What is the latest news surrounding Liam Cullen?

Blackburn have a shortage of attacking options following injury issues with Sam Gallagher and Niall Ennis.

The departure of Ben Brereton Diaz over the summer was also a blow, which has led to Tomasson looking to secure another forward in the winter market.

Playmaker Sammie Szmodics is the team’s top scorer so far this campaign, with five goals to his name.

But a lack of a consistent goal scorer from up front is a cause for concern for the Championship side, who sit 14th in the table after eight games.

The summer window has only closed a few weeks, but the recruitment staff are already working on potential arrivals in the January transfer market.

Cullen is coming into the final months of his current contract, but Swansea hold an option to trigger a 12-month extension, meaning he effectively has 18 months left on his deal.

How has the start of the season been for Blackburn Rovers?

Inconsistent results has seen the team win three and lose four of their first eight league fixtures, drawing the other.

Tomasson’s side are still just three points off the play-off places, which will be their aim for this campaign.

The team finished seventh last year, missing out on a top six finish by virtue of goal difference.

Consecutive losses in recent games has seen the squad drop down into the bottom half of the standings, with defeats to Ipswich Town and Sunderland highlighting the gap between Rovers and the top teams.

Perhaps adding someone of Cullen’s calibre in January could be what’s needed to bridge the gap to those competing for promotion to the Premier League.

Next up for Blackburn is a clash against Cardiff City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

Would Liam Cullen be a good signing for Blackburn Rovers?

Cullen has become a more important figure at Swansea in recent weeks following the departure of Joel Piroe to Leeds United.

That could prove an important moment for Cullen’s Swansea career, as he was firmly second choice before the Dutchman was sold late in the summer window.

Blackburn would have to make an enticing offer for him to make the switch, as he is now getting consistent game time in Michael Duff’s side.

Rovers do need an additional forward, someone capable of consistent goals, which could be Cullen based on how he has performed in the last couple of campaigns.