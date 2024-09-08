Blackburn are keen on Cesena winger Augustus Kargbo after his impressive form in Italian football over the past few years.

The 25-year-old was a key player for Cesena as they won promotion to Serie B last season, and he has enjoyed a positive start to life in the second tier so far, with Kargbo recording two goal contributions in four games.

And, his displays have caught the eye of Rovers, as The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that the Championship side are monitoring Kargbo ahead of the January window.

Augustus Kargbo transfer latest

The update states that there is an expectation at Cesena that they will sell their star man in the New Year, and they will be looking for a fee in excess of £1m.

It’s said that John Eustace will want to add to his attacking options when the window opens, and Kargbo is a player who will offer a different dimension with his qualities.

Rovers had been keeping tabs on Kargbo in the summer, but a move wasn’t possible, so he is a player that the recruitment team at Ewood Park know all about.

Augustus Kargbo’s career so far

The forward has spent his entire career in Italy, initially starting out with fourth division side Campobasso before earning a move to Crotone, who were in Serie B.

Kargbo featured 70 times for the club over the next five years, with loan spells at Roccella and Reggiana in that period, before he signed for Cesena in 2023, where he has really excelled.

Augustus Kargbo's Career Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Team Appearances Goals Assists Campobasso 20 6 3 Crotone 70 6 8 Roccella 13 4 1 Reggiana 45 12 11 Cesena 39 13 13 Sierra Leone 17 4 -

The player has also received international recognition with Sierra Leone, as Kargbo has won 17 caps for his country since making his debut three years ago, and he has scored four goals in that period.

If a move did happen, it would obviously be his first opportunity to play in English football, but Kargbo’s experience in Italian football and on the international stage means he will surely feel he is capable of handling the step up at this point in his career.

Blackburn enjoy positive season so far

There was a lot of negativity around Blackburn heading into the season, but the first four games have offered real hope for optimism.

The money that Eustace was given appears to have been spent well, with several new recruits making an instant impact, and there is more to come, as the likes of Todd Cantwell and Amorio Cozier-Duberry are yet to make their debuts.

So, it will be an interesting few months ahead for Blackburn as we wait to see how they cope with a busy schedule, and whether they can keep up this good form, and there would also be arguments whether they need Kargbo given the talent and variety in the squad.

Eustace’s men have collected eight points from their first four games, so they are yet to taste defeat, which includes a battling point at bitter rivals Burnley last time out with just ten men.

Rovers are back in action on Saturday when they welcome Bristol City to Ewood Park.