Blackburn Rovers midfielder outlines targets ahead of play-off run-in

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Corry Evans hopes to return to first team training before the end of the 2019/2020 season.

The midfielder has been out of action since the Lancashire derby against Preston North End in January after he suffered a nasty-looking facial injury after colliding with Tom Clarke.

The club offered an update of Evans’ injury a week after the incident with Tony Mowbray admitting that he had ‘fractured the front part of his skull and has shattered all around his eye socket’. Rovers fans were initially worried that the midfielder would be out for a considerable amount of time.

Although it appears obvious that the Northern Irishman won’t be returning to matters on the pitch anytime soon, it hasn’t stopped him from having the aspiration of returning to first team training before the end of the campaign.

A goal which appears to be very achievable with the current circumstances as the EFL has been suspended until April 30th at the very earliest to combat the spread of the global pandemic. This gap will cause the season to be pushed further back which means Rovers fans could see their man back in training this season. The midfielder was in high spirits as he spoke about his recovery to rovers.co.uk:

“As soon as he (the surgeon) told me it wasn’t career or life threatening, I thought that was fine. Get the operation done, get on with the road to recovery.

“For me, personally, to get back into training before the end of the season would be my target. If I manage to get involved with the squad then great but if not it’s fine. I understand that and I accept that then I’ll be focusing on next season.”

Evans’ return to training could provide a boost in moral in the camp as they look to close the gap on the Championship play-offs when the action returns. The Northern Irishman has made ten league starts for Rovers as well as making two further appearances from the bench in what has been a difficult season for Evans.

The postponement of the upcoming European Championships will also come as good news for Evans as he was set to miss the opportunity to compete for his country in the summer tournament. He has been an ever-present in the Northern Ireland squad this campaign and with a year of football under his belt, he could well be a part in the squad that competes at Euro 2021.

The Verdict:

Fans of football would have been horrified if they had seen the injury that Evans picked up back in January and it is good to see that he is on the mend and looking forwards to getting started again for Blackburn.

The enforced break has clearly come at a good time for Evans as it gives him that little bit extra time to get through recovery to be in a position to return to training before the end of the campaign.

The Rovers defensive midfielder will have one eye on putting in some eye-catching performances next season as he hopes to represent his nation at a major international tournament and will need to avoid injuries in order to stand a chance of getting selected. Should he return to training this season, that will allow him to get up to speed and be ready to make an impact at the start of the 2020/2021 campaign.