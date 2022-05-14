Blackburn Rovers midfielder delivers message to departing Tony Mowbray

John Buckley has shown his gratitude to the departing Tony Mowbray.

The Blackburn Rovers midfielder has thanked his former boss for bringing him into the side.

The 22-year old made his debut under Mowbray, where he went on to make a further 98 appearances for the club.

But the 58-year old is now leaving the club following the expiration of his contract.

The former West Brom and Celtic manager has been at Ewood Park for five years, but is now departing under anticlimactic circumstances.

Buckley reportedly spent an hour with Mowbray in his office last week, an indicator of how close their relationship is.

However, the Blackburn academy graduate insists that he is ready to move on as it is just a part of the game for a manager to leave.

“I have a lot of respect for the gaffer, he gave me my debut. I’m thankful for everything the gaffer has done,” said Buckley, via Lancashire Telegraph.

“He’s helped me massively over the years I’ve been in the first time and I can’t thank him enough.

“But it happens at every club, it’s part and parcel of football.

“A new manager will come in and we’ll have to try and impress him.”

Blackburn narrowly missed out on a play-off place despite a very promising first half of the Championship season.

Rovers finished 8th in the table, six points adrift of a top six finish.

Injuries to key players and uncertainty surrounding the futures of several other players, and the manager, all combined for a difficult second half of the campaign.

The club is still searching for a new appointment as Mowbray’s replacement, with a decision likely needed soon in order to prepare for the summer transfer window.

The Verdict

It has been an odd situation surrounding Mowbray’s departure, with a lack of urgency from the owners seemingly playing a large role in his decision to leave.

But players such as Buckley are an example of what he brought to the club during his tenure.

There is a good squad there that any new manager will be glad to take over.

Buckley has handled the situation as well and their relationship appears to be in a good place despite the decision for Mowbray’s departure.