The end of the transfer window was just about as bleak as it gets for Blackburn Rovers - and it could be about to get much worse if biggest asset Jon Dahl Tomasson decides to leave the club.

Rovers' financial woes have been well documented throughout the past few weeks.

The Venky Group, who own the club, have had to go through court cases in India to ensure they can continue to fund the former Premier League champions amid government changes - and that has meant funds weren't quite available for the Lancashire club.

Capped with the sale of their star playing asset and a failure to bring in a striker on deadline day, and Rovers' season appears to be much darker on paper.

Embroiled in a genuine relegation battle, there may be spark needed at Ewood Park - but that may not come in the form of manager Jon Dahl Tomasson, who wasn't allowed to talk before the loss against QPR at the weekend.

Blackburn Rovers transfer window roundup

Looking back at Blackburn's transfer window doesn't make for pretty reading for Rovers fans.

Of course, the headlines were dominated by Wharton's move from Ewood Park to Crystal Palace on transfer deadline day, with the Lancashire club receiving a guaranteed £18.5million for his services in a move that could rise to as much as £22million.

Whilst that is superb business from a second-tier club; enough to rank as reportedly the 28th-highest fee brought in by a club in Championship history, you only have to look at the likes of Coventry - who spent their huge fees for Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer responsibly - to see that a large sum of money can set a club up for the future.

But Blackburn failed to bring in any young, high potential players of note.

The deadline day signings of Kyle McFadzean and John Fleck from Coventry City and Sheffield United respectively did bridge a gap, but that’s only covering round holes with square pegs.

The addition of loan trio Yasin Ayari, Billy Koumetio, Ben Chrisene and the £500,000 acquisition of Crewe youngster Connor O’Riordan have done little to ease woes in East Lancashire and the so-far failed loan signing of American striker Duncan McGuire summed up a dismal few days for Rovers - alongside poor results and Sammie Szmodics picking up an injury.

Jon Dahl Tomasson and Blackburn squad news latest

Following the aforementioned drama, Tomasson added that the players incoming may not even be fit to play in the coming weeks as a result of their lack of game time - namely McFadzean and Fleck.

Blackburn Rovers - January window incomings, 2023-24 Club signed from Fee Connor O'Riordan Crewe £500,000 Kyle McFadzean Coventry City Free John Fleck Sheffield United Free Billy Koumetio Liverpool Loan Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Ben Chrisene Aston Villa Loan

The Dane said: "There are experienced players that haven't played much. Players we can't put on immediately because they haven't played for a while. November for Kyle (McFadzean), John (Fleck) has played 90 minutes this season, we can't just put them on. We have to get them up to speed so please be patient with them.

"It's a brilliant league, isn't it? When you haven't been able to spend in the winter, zero transfer (fees). It doesn't surprise us. You can win and lose in each game, we see that every week."

As a result, including the sale of Wharton, captain Lewis Travis joining Ipswich and the early loan recall of James Hill back to Bournemouth, it really is bare bones at Ewood Park at the moment - and sitting just five points clear of the relegation zone, there may be trouble ahead.

Why Jon Dahl Tomasson risks leaving Blackburn Rovers

It's fair to say that Tomasson hasn't been dealt the greatest of hands by owners, the Venky's.

No cash to spend despite a record transfer, a depleted squad due to injuries and above all, low morale shows that there isn't much to shout about in the blue and white half of East Lancashire at present.

Tomasson has shown that he is a coach who can compete at the top half of the league. Rovers battled Burnley and Sheffield United for a place in the top two prior to the World Cup break last season, but a dismal end to the season saw them slip out of the play-offs with a late whimper and there appears to be absolutely no chance of that happening again this campaign.

A young, progressive coach with preferable ideals going forward, Tomasson may well resign if something doesn't change for him - and that would be hugely detrimental for Rovers heading into a seriously important last few months in the league.