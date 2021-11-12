Blackburn Rovers may need more than 26-year-old transfer target to address positional issue: Opinion

For Blackburn Rovers, it seems clear that attack is going to be one position the club will have to add in the coming transfer windows, be that winter or summer.

Having failed to replace last season’s top scorer, Adam Armstrong, during the summer market just gone, it now seems inevitable that their leading man in terms of goals this time around – Ben Brereton – will also be attracting plenty of attention once the market reopens.

The Chilean international has already scored 15 goals in 21 games for club and country this season, and he would seem to be an obvious target for one of the many clubs looking to add an attacking threat to their side going forwards.

Given the fact that as things stand, Rovers will need to trigger a 12-month option in Brereton’s contract to prevent him leaving the club for free at the end of this season, it could also be hard for the Lancashire club to retain his services should an offer come in.

As a result, it is perhaps little surprise to see potential attacking targets linked with a move to Ewood Park, as the transfer window once again moves into view.

Recent reports from Lancs Live have revealed that Blackburn are plotting a move to secure a pre-contract agreement with Aberdeen forward Ryan Hedges come the January transfer window, which could bring him to Ewood Park for the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

But while it is undoubtedly promising from a Blackburn perspective to see they are putting plans in place for potential new attacking recruits, it is also hard not to feel as though the club may need more than just Hedges to address their issues in that department.

For starters, Hedges has to date, scored just nine goals in 57 Scottish Premiership appearances for Aberdeen, which comes off the back of only two goals in 52 Championship and League One games for Barnsley prior to his move to Scotland in 2019.

With that in mind, there would have to be some concerns about whether the 26-year-old would be able to fill the goalscoring void Rovers might find themselves with should Brereton leave at the end of this season.

Indeed, between them, Armstrong and Brereton have scored 48 of the 93 Championship goals scored by Blackburn since the start of last season.

That you feel, highlights the need there will be to bring in more reliable sources of goals if Brereton is to follow Armstrong in completing his departure from Ewood Park before the start of next season.

It is also worth noting that Ian Poveda and Reda Khadra are currently only on loan from Leeds and Brighton respectively, and Harry Chapman – who is out on loan at Burton – out of contract at the end of this season. As a result, there could be plenty of voids to in the attacking positions for Rovers come the summer, and signing Hedges alone would not really be enough to do that.

Add in the fact that securing a January pre-contract for Hedges would only bring him to the club in the summer, and an offer too good too refuse for Brereton could leave Rovers forced to find another source of goals for the second half of this season.

Having spent little of the funds they received for Armstrong in the summer, and with Brereton unlikely to go cheap if he is to leave in the coming months, you would expect Blackburn to have funds to bring in replacements for both once the window reopens, and it seems clear, that Rovers may well have to use them.