There weren't many stories on deadline day more dramatic than that involving Blackburn Rovers and Duncan McGuire.

With the Ewood Park club in desperate need of attacking reinforcements before the window closed, McGuire had emerged as the man seemingly targeted to fill that role.

It was reported the day before deadline day, that McGuire was travelling to England to undergo a medical ahead of a move to Ewood Park.

However, in the hours leading up to the final day of the window, reports began to emerge that the Championship club had pulled out of a deal to sign the 22-year-old, causing the move to collapse, while McGuire was in the air on his flight to England.

Come the morning of deadline day, with fans of both clubs questioning just what had happened, it emerged that the deal appeared to have fallen through, after Adam Wharton's own anticipated move from Blackburn to Crystal Palace - that had looked set to fund the McGuire deal - had come close to collapsing, leading to that knock-on effect of the same happening with McGuire.

That move to take the midfielder to Selhurst Park though, would eventually go through, opening the door for Blackburn to make signings on the final day of the window.

But even at that point, it was claimed that Blackburn were looking at alternative striker targets, while McGuire was instead in talks over a move to Sheffield Wednesday.

As deadline day went on though, things would swing again, with Blackburn re-entering the race for McGuire, and eventually, completing the signing of the striker from Orlando, in the very final hours of the window, albeit with seemingly different terms to the original deal.

McGuire joined Blackburn on loan with an option to buy

Initially, it looked as though Blackburn were set to complete the signing of the American attacker, on a permanent basis immediately.

Some reports had suggested that McGuire had been due to join the club for a fee of £2.3million, while signing a three-and-a-half-year contract at Ewood Park.

That though has now changed, with the 22-year-old instead joining Blackburn on a loan deal, that includes the option to buy at the end of this season.

Blackburn Rovers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Leopold Wahlstedt Odd Permanent Sondre Tronstad Vitesse Permanent Semir Telalovic Borussia Monchengladbach Permanent Arnor Sigurdsson CSKA Moscow Loan (made Permanent) Connor O'Riordan Crewe Alexandra Permanent Kyle McFadzean Coventry City Permanent John Fleck Sheffield United Permanent Andy Moran Brighton Loan Yasin Ayari Coventry City Loan Ben Chrisene Aston Villa Loan Billy Koumetio Liverpool Loan Duncan McGuire Orlando City Loan (option to buy) James Hill Bournemouth Loan (recalled 10th January) Niall Ennis Plymouth Argyle Permanent (sold 1st February)

It has been reported that the loan to buy option the club have comitted to with the signing of McGuire, could end up being worth $5million (£3.92million).

But although that now means Blackburn may end up paying more than would have initially been the case for McGuire, there is certainly an argument to be made that the way things have fallen here, means everything may work out better for Rovers, than might otherwise have been the case.

A loan-to-buy for McGuire gives Blackburn more financially security

Given his impressive record in his debut MLS campaign last season, with 13 goals in 29 league games, it does seem as though McGuire has the potential to be a useful signing for Blackburn.

However, since he now has to adapt to a new league and country, there may be no guarantee that the 22-year-old is able to make that same sort of impact at Ewood Park.

Should that be the case, then the fact that Blackburn have an option to buy the striker, means they will not have to do so, if things do not work out.

That therefore ensures that, unlike if they had immediately made him a permanent signing, there is no chance they have already invested a sizeable fee on a long-term addition who may not work out.

By contrast, the fact that they did not spend any money on transfer fees late in the window, means the initial £18million they reportedly received from Palace for Wharton is still available for the summer transfer window.

Thanks to that, if, as is also entirely possible, McGuire does prove to be a big hit at Ewood Park, he is a player they ought to be able to afford with relative ease as a long-term asset, should that be something they wish to do.

So while the process that led to this deal, is surely one that nobody expected, the way it has ultimately worked out, may mean that financially, it has played into the hands of Blackburn Rovers better than would otherwise have been the case.