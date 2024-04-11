Highlights Blackburn Rovers' interest in Gelhardt could benefit from Leeds United's potential Premier League promotion.

Rovers need attacking reinforcements to ease reliance on top scorer Szmodics, potentially with a loan move for Gelhardt.

Despite future planning, Rovers must first focus on securing their position in the current Championship season.

The race is hotting up at the top of the Championship and, although Blackburn Rovers find themselves at the other end, they may have a vested interest in who comes out on top.

Leicester City, Leeds United and Ipswich Town are the front runners currently, but with only two automatic promotion places available and just one point separating them, one is going to be resigned to fighting it out in the play-offs, where success is far from guaranteed.

On the face of it, how that turns out would seem of little relevance to 18th-placed Rovers, but they could be provided a boost next season if Leeds manage the jump.

The Lancashire club were interested in acquiring the services of Whites striker Joe Gelhardt in January, and a loan move would look a lot more realistic for the 21-year-old if his parent club rise to the top flight.

Rovers have already registered an interest

Despite housing the Championship's top scorer in Sammie Szmodics, it's easy to see why the club wanted to bring in attacking reinforcements in the summer, as the over-reliance on Szmodics is laid bare by the fact that Rovers' next two highest scorers, Arnor Sigurdsson and Tyrhys Dolan, are both on just five each.

That was a big reason behind Blackburn's reported interest in bringing in Gelhardt on loan, but Leeds manager Daniel Farke maintained that he was not interested in allowing the young forward to leave temporarily.

Blackburn will likely find themselves in a similar scenario come the summer, so it would not be a shock to see them reignite this interest if they thought there was a deal to be done.

Related Luton Town step up interest in prolific Championship attacker Luton Town have upped their interest in Blackburn Rovers' Sammie Szmodics, who is currently the Championship's top scorer.

Leeds regaining Premier League status could free up Gelhardt

At 21 years old, there is little doubt that Gelhardt is seen as one for the future at Elland Road and, with a contract running until 2027, it is clear that the Yorkshire club rate him highly and sees a good deal of potential in him.

However, his progression has been somewhat stunted this season, as he has managed just eight Championship appearances this season, only two of which were from the starting XI.

That is likely to be part of the reason why Rovers thought he may be available for a temporary switch in January, but that was blocked by Farke due to concerns over the size of his squad.

Promotion to the intensity of the Premier League, where the Whites would face some of the best defenders in world football, is unlikely to foster greater opportunities than Gelhardt has been afforded in the second tier.

A rise into the top flight would also likely see Leeds search for reinforcements in the summer to bolster the squad for what would promise to be a tough challenge. That may see Gelhardt's opportunities limited even further, but it may also make a loan deal for the striker more palatable to Farke and his team.

Rovers still have a job to do this season

This may well be a thought in the minds of the recruitment staff at Ewood Park, but the main focus for Rovers at the minute must be the current season.

Competition at the base of the Championship is still fierce and although four places above the drop zone may look a comfortable enough position, only three points separate them from 22nd-placed Sheffield Wednesday, who have been a revived force since Danny Rohl arrived.

If everything goes to plan, Blackburn should enter this summer planning to improve on this season's second-tier campaign, where a move for the likes of Gelhardt will look like smart business, but to allow themselves that luxury, they must first get the business done in the present.