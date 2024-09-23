David Bentley enjoyed the prime years of his playing career during his initial three years at Blackburn Rovers.

Having benefited from an initial loan at Ewood Park, Bentley joined Rovers on a permanent deal from Arsenal in January 2006.

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Bentley credited manager Mark Hughes with his success in what proved to be an astute piece of business by the Lancashire club.

Bentley went on to be sold to Tottenham Hotspur for a reported £15m, as per The Guardian, in 2008, before re-joining Rovers on loan in 2013. In 2014, Bentley announced his premature retirement, aged 29.

David Bentley credits Mark Hughes for Blackburn Rovers role

Making an impact at Arsenal in the early 2000s was no easy feat. Under Arsène Wenger, the North London club were enjoying one of the most prolific periods in the club's history.

As for Bentley, he was trying to find his feet at the club he had been at since he was a teenager.

In 2003, the midfielder was handed his debut in Arsenal's FA Cup third round tie with Oxford United. Despite playing a 13-minute cameo, the whacky haired prospect impressed the Arsenal faithful and even got fans chanting his name: "There's only one David Bentley!"

Unfortunately for Bentley, opportunities did not gather pace and the Englishman was loaned to Premier League outfit, Norwich City. The midfielder made an impact at Carrow Road and recorded a respectable two goals and five assists during his first proper season.

Having seen his potential at Norwich, Mark Hughes and Blackburn secured the loan signing of the midfielder from the Gunners, who already had the likes of Freddie Ljungberg, Jose Antonio Reyes and Theo Walcott available at right-midfield.

While Bentley had impressed during his initial loan, it was not until he made the switch permanently on January deadline day of the 2005/06 season that Bentley really clicked into gear.

Having signed permanently for Rovers on deadline day, the right midfielder bagged an unforgettable hat-trick in a 4-3 win over Manchester United just days later.

Bentley's progress accelerated following his maiden season at Ewood Park and the Englishman contributed a total of 21 goals and 22 assists in 140 appearances for Blackburn - the most he made for any club.

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Bentley claimed that Hughes was responsible for his success: "My football was good at Blackburn and with Mark Hughes, it was a good personal fit, and I enjoyed my time at Blackburn."

Blackburn Rovers got bargain price for Arsenal's Bentley

Given that Rovers paid relatively peanuts for Bentley, the deal was a success for the club on several fronts.

While it is known that the midfielder was a roaring success at Ewood Park, the financial aspect of the deal must be considered a masterstroke by the Blackburn hierarchy.

Following three years at Ewood Park, Blackburn cashed in on Bentley and received a reported £15m for the player.

Considering the Englishman failed to reach his potential at Spurs, the timing and price of the deal has to be praised as a fine piece of business. It is always tough departing with a star player, but when done at the correct time, it can reap just rewards.

Although Bentley never matched his exploits at Blackburn, the midfielder did provide a momentous moment in the white of Spurs as he delivered a stunner in Tottenham's legendary 4-4 draw with Arsenal in 2008.

Following spells at Birmingham City, West Ham United and Rostov, Bentley returned to Ewood Park on loan in 2013 but only made seven appearances before announcing his retirement at the early age of 29.

David Bentley's career statistics by club - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Arsenal 9 1 0 Norwich City 28 2 5 Blackburn Rovers 140 21 22 Tottenham Hotspur 62 5 11 Birmingham City 15 1 1 West Ham United 5 0 0 Rostov 8 0 0

Bentley made his mark on English football while at Blackburn Rovers, where he contributed significantly in front of goal - his hat-trick against Man United was a particular highlight.

The midfielder praised Hughes for his success at Ewood Park, claiming the manager was the perfect fit for his game.

The deal which brought Bentley from Arsenal to Blackburn must be viewed as a smart piece of business, considering he was sold to their fierce rivals Spurs for a hefty fee.