Blackburn Rovers managerial update emerges

Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers are yet to draw up a shortlist of managerial candidates in their quest to find a successor for Tony Mowbray, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

58-year-old Mowbray’s departure was confirmed earlier this month with the second-tier side’s board opting against renewing his contract after seeing Rovers collapse during the latter stages of the 2021/22 campaign.

Previously looking favourites to secure a top-six spot, spending much of the season in the play-off zone and looking as though they had a kind run of fixtures during the latter stages of the term, they were unable to capitalise on this as they finished in eighth place.

This is a finish that still exceeded many peoples’ expectations considering they lost former talisman Adam Armstrong and Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott this summer, though they will be disappointed not to have made the most of what was a bright campaign in Lancashire.

As per the Lancashire Telegraph, over 60 applications have been submitted for the top job at Ewood Park with Gareth Ainsworth, Carlos Carvalhal, Daniel Farke and Chris Hughton thought to have been the main men in the frame.

According to the same outlet though, they believe talk of a shortlist being drawn up is premature at this stage, though they will surely be keen to appoint a new man as quickly as possible as the second-tier side prepare for the summer.

The Verdict:

Considering Blackburn have a shorter summer to prepare for the new season, they should have drawn up a shortlist by now. Although it’s important that they carefully consider candidates, something more concrete needs to be put in place to give them the best chance of success for the 2022/23 campaign.

Next term could be a difficult one considering Mowbray spent over five years at the club and was a big part of their success, so his successor needs to have plenty of time and backing to make his mark in the summer window.

Last summer proved to Rovers how hard it can be to get deals over the line and they won’t want to be in a similar position in two months when they are back in second-tier action, especially after losing someone of Joe Rothwell’s calibre with Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Nyambe potentially departing in the coming weeks too if they don’t put pen to paper on new deals.

They also risk falling behind some of their league rivals with Cardiff City already recruiting Ebou Adams and with no Director of Football in place either, this problem can’t be addressed without a new man being in place.

This is why speed as well as their decision-making will be key to Rovers’ success next season and potentially beyond – and all eyes are on the hierarchy to produce the goods.