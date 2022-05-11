Blackburn Rovers managerial update emerges on 56-year-old

Championship side Blackburn Rovers have made informal enquiries regarding the availablility of Carlos Carvalhal but are yet to make a concrete move for his services, according to a report from Lancs Live.

The 56-year-old is currently at Braga back in his home nation – but wants another shot in the UK following stints at Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City with his contract at his current side expiring in the summer.

One potential destination could be Blackburn Rovers with Tony Mowbray set to leave Ewood Park on the expiration of his contract in the summer, though there won’t be a shortage of candidates to succeed the former West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough boss.

Journalist Alan Nixon previously reported that Rovers had Blackburn-born manager Gareth Ainsworth on their radar, though it remains to be seen whether they can lure him back to Lancashire with his side just one game away from a second-tier return.

Daniel Farke has also been mentioned as a potential candidate, though he is thought to want a return to the top flight if he is to return to English football after being relieved of his duties at Norwich City last year.

He briefly took charge of Russian Premier League outfit Krasnodar but left less than two months after his arrival following the country’s invasion of neighbouring nation Ukraine.

Despite his availability, it’s Carvalhal they seem to be interested in, though the second-tier side’s board are yet to make an offer to the 56-year-old at this stage as they continue to weigh up their options.

The Verdict:

They could probably do a lot worse than the Portuguese manager because he did a reasonably decent job for Wednesday during his tenure at Hillsborough and it could even be argued that they would be in a better position than they are in right now if they had held on to him.

He would play a decent enough brand of football and that could help some of the younger players including John Buckley to develop, potentially being a preferable option to someone like Phillip Cocu who has enjoyed very limited success in England.

Carvalhal may not have managed to get the Owls to the Premier League – but he did take them close and this hunger to take a side all the way this time can only be a good thing.

However, you do feel as though Mowbray should have been given another year or two to try and get Rovers back to the top flight considering how he transformed the club, with Carvalhal having a decent platform to build on if he did take the top job.

A manager does need to be appointed as soon as possible and if he isn’t available imminently, it would probably be ideal if they focused on other targets instead despite the fact he is a credible candidate.