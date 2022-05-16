Blackburn Rovers managerial target issues honest update on his future at European club

Carlos Carvalhal has admitted that he will be looking to discuss his future at S.C. Braga this week after recently being linked with the Blackburn Rovers job.

A report from Football Insider last week suggested that Carvalhal was one of the front-runners to replace Tony Mowbray at Ewood Park.

Mowbray is set to leave Blackburn when his current contract expires.

Rovers missed out on a place in the Championship play-offs after only managing to win five of their last 20 games.

Carvalhal’s existing deal at Braga is set to reach a conclusion in June and he has yet to agree fresh terms with the Portuguese side.

The 56-year-old led the club to fourth-place in the Liga Portugal Bwin as they finished behind Benfica, Sporting Lisbon and Porto who were crowned champions.

Braga also reached the quarter finals of the Europa League where they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Rangers on aggregate.

Making reference to his current situation at Braga, Carvalhal has admitted that he has yet to have talks with the club’s hierarchy.

Speaking to the Portuguese press (as cited by Lancs Live), Carvalhal said: “I have no proposal for renewal.

“My contract was for two years, I had the opportunity to leave and improve my financial conditions, and I stayed.

“The contract is ending and a conversation is scheduled after the Championship ends,

“I’ll wait until Monday [today] or Tuesday to talk.

“What motivates me now is to win.

“Adult people have conversations, express their ideas and there may not be understanding.”

The Verdict

If Carvalhal cannot reach an agreement over a new deal at Braga, it will be intriguing to see whether Blackburn decide to offer him the chance to succeed Mowbray.

During his previous managerial spells in the Football League, the 56-year-old experienced a mixed amount of success.

Whereas Carvalhal did lead Sheffield Wednesday to the play-offs in the Championship in back-to-back seasons, he was unable to transform Swansea City’s fortunes in 2017 after opting to take over at the Welsh club.

The Jacks only won eight of the 25 games that Carvalhal oversaw and eventually decided to part ways with him in June 2018.