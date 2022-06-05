Blackburn Rovers managerial revealtion emerges involving 50-year-old

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti personally called Championship side Blackburn Rovers to recommend Duncan Ferguson as a suitable candidate for their head coach role, according to The Sun.

The 50-year-old has been linked with the top job at Ewood Park, though many other candidates have also been revealed by different reports throughout the second-tier side’s managerial recruitment process.

Rovers are yet to appoint a new boss following the departure of Tony Mowbray at the end of the season and suffered a further blow recently with two potential options in Carlos Carvalhal and Daniel Farke agreeing to join other sides.

As per the Lancashire Telegraph, David Unsworth isn’t in the frame to take the job either, potentially putting Ferguson in a strong position to win this race.

The same report states that Ferguson isn’t a name under consideration at this point though – and The Sun believes he wasn’t a genuine candidate before Ancelotti called the second-tier outfit with his recommendation.

The Italian worked closely with former forward Ferguson during their time together at Everton, where the latter remains after deciding to stay on after Frank Lampard arrived at Goodison Park.

It’s currently unclear whether he will remain on Merseyside if the Lancashire side come calling though, with Ancelotti’s ‘glowing’ praise potentially playing a pivotal role in deciding who succeeds Mowbray.

The Verdict:

Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn were in very similar situations last month.

Both had parted ways with managers that had provided them with stability in recent years and this is why a successor will find it extremely difficult to fill their shoes. This will be the case for Ferguson if he arrives at Blackburn, because although they declined late on in 2021/22, they still finished much higher than many people thought they would.

Michael Beale seems like a decent replacement for Warburton at Loftus Road despite his inexperience – and the Lancashire side may also need to take a gamble with a talented and up-and-coming coach.

It seems like an unnecessary gamble considering the stability they had under Mowbray – but they have to move on now and Ferguson would certainly come to the club with fresh ideas to implement, as well as a lot of enthusiasm.

His lack of time as a head coach will be a source of concern though, so it will be fascinating to see how he gets on if he does arrive at Ewood Park. Considering Rovers have a young squad, his time working in the Toffees’ academy should serve him well.