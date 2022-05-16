Blackburn Rovers managerial candidate makes admission on Reading FC job

Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth has admitted the top job at Reading would interest him in the future, making this honest admission to BBC Radio Berkshire.

Despite the increased strength of League One this term, the 49-year-old has managed to guide the Chairboys to another play-off final, securing sixth place on the final day of the season before beating MK Dons 2-1 on aggregate in the semi-final.

Considering Liam Manning’s side were competing for automatic promotion in the latter stages of the campaign, this result was seen as an upset by many despite the Buckinghamshire side competing in the Championship during the 2020/21 season.

However, Ainsworth seems destined to move on from Wycombe at some point despite his dedicated years of service at Adams Park, with Blackburn Rovers reportedly placing him on their shortlist as they look to appoint Tony Mowbray’s successor.

No formal approach has been reported yet but he is thought to be one of the names in the frame for the job despite the club receiving over 60 applications for the job at Ewood Park.

But the managerial position at the Select Car Leasing Stadium may also be tempting in the future, something Wycombe’s boss admitted himself.

Asked whether the role would tempt him, he said to BBC Radio Berkshire: “Yeah of course, it’s a huge club.

“I was lucky enough to play at Elm Park, it’s a historic big, big club.

“I’m not going to say it’s a sleeping giant, it was a giant that was awakened once and to get back there for Reading is what they need. They need that buzz around the town again and they need all the players caring so much about putting the shirt on.

“And I’m not saying they don’t but there’s certain things you can give up quite easily if things aren’t going in the right direction or there’s troubles upstairs.

“It just feels like Reading have lost a little bit of their identity and a little bit of its way.”

The Verdict:

Ainsworth is on the money. The Royals have lost their identity in recent years and they will be hoping the appointment of Mark Bowen behind the scenes can help to repair that – because the club is in need of major surgery.

This is why Blackburn is a more attractive option than the Berkshire side at this stage, although the summer could be an exciting one for Paul Ince or his potential successor with a rebuild needed.

They will need to rebuild within a strict budget because of the fact the club needs to abide by a business plan they agreed with the EFL back in November – but it’s still a good challenge for someone like Ainsworth to take on.

He will need to have the right people around him if he was to take the job on, including officials behind the scenes that can help him with recruitment and other issues – but it’s a position that may suit him considering how close he probably lives to Reading as Wycombe’s boss.

Returning to his home town of Blackburn may also be tempting though, so it remains to be seen where he ends up. His style of play may be a turn off for some – but he knows how to get results and that could be vital in helping the Royals to remain afloat in the second tier.