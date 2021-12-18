Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray reveals January player concern

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has admitted his concern over Premier League clubs recalling loan players to stockpile amidst squad shortages due to the coronavirus.

Brighton boss Graham Potter raised the prospect of recalling players in January which would leave Rovers vulnerable with both Reda Khadra and Jan Paul van Hecke both on loan from the south coast side.

When asked about the prospect of this happening to some of his loan players, Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph: “It’s a concern. I saw the quotes and it makes sense to me.

“If they are going to be a few players down potentially and made to play with seven or eight players unavailable why wouldn’t you bring all your players back, particularly if the team who is loaning them isn’t playing their whole salary and utilise them if they’re needed.

“Let’s wait and see if that happens.”

With loan players potentially being recalled by their parent clubs, it could have a knock on effect of being able to replace those players on temporary deals for the same reason.

When asked about the prospect of this, Mowbray said: “We’re very aware of the loan situation.

“I’ve repeatedly said that this club needs to grow and you do that better by signing your own players than loaning them.

“If you get to a situation down the loan when you don’t take loans and are progressing your own young players through the system that would be better for everyone.”

Winger Khadra has scored two goals and provided one assist in 12 league games, while centre back van Hecke has found the net once in eight outings for Mowbray’s side.

The Verdict

It’s a worry for Championship clubs being in this position but it could benefit some sides in the long term should they be plunged into the situation of players being recalled by parent clubs.

Like Mowbray alludes to, progressing their own players could be the answer to their own squad shortages.

But with aspirations potentially changing with Blackburn’s position in the Championship, it’s a certainty that they’ll do all they can to ensure the squad isn’t left short for the remainder of the season.

Indeed, this could be a particular concern for Blackburn, given the small size of their playing squad at this moment in time.