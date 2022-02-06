Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray makes player admission after Swansea City defeat

Blackburn Rovers fell to a surprise defeat as they were beaten 1-0 by out-of-form Swansea City on Saturday.

It was just the second defeat for Rovers in 14 games but none will feel more frustrating than this.

Rovers created an array of chances which should have seen them come away with three points had his side on the day not been misfiring, with a barrage of crosses from Ryan Giles into the Swansea area unable to bring about a Blackburn goal.

It led to manager Tony Mowbray admitting his side were naive in the defeat, as he told The Lancashire Telegraph: “The game, until the sending off, went as we thought. I thought we created some chances on the back of their possession.

“It was a disappointing goal, we don’t lose goals like that generally. The game changed with the red card and it felt as though we had a young team out there.

“There was a naivety of not knowing how to break through a deep block, yet we did create chances.”

Rovers did have opportunities to turn things around after falling behind to Michael Obafemi’s header, with John Buckley and Darragh Lenihan squandering big chances.

Mowbray also lamented the missed chances from Rover’s perspective as on another day, they could have won by three or four: “Lenihan should have scored, like Buckley’s first half chance, he had an almost open goal that he should have put the ball in the net. It wasn’t to be. It felt a little bit like it wasn’t going to be our night.”

Blackburn remain second in the Championship for the time being, and return to action when they host play-off chasing Nottingham Forest at Ewood Park on Wednesday night.

The Verdict

It was a disappointing defeat considering the chances Blackburn created. They kept Andy Fisher busy in the Swansea goal and it should have been three points for Rovers.

However, things won’t go your way in every game and Rovers have to learn from this defeat and perform better in the circumstances.

It’s a young side under Mowbray and certainly will serve them well for future games, which they must now respond to this in, as they look to maintain their promotion hopes after this setback.