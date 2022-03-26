Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray admits frustration at January signing’s progress

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has admitted that Deyovaisio Zeefuik’s loan spell has been a frustrating one for both him and the player.

Zeefuik’s loan deal has an option to make permanent for an agreed price from Hertha Berlin in the summer having joined in January.

However, injuries have restricted the right-back to just 292 minutes in a Rovers shirt so far. The Dutchman last appeared for Mowbray’s side against Fulham on March 5 after picking up a calf problem, whilst injuries also forced him off in two of his four starts.

Speaking about the progress of Zeefuik, Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph: “I think it’s been frustrating for us both. He’s a good kid, gets on well with the squad, but it’s been frustrating that he’s not been able to play.

“When he’s had an opportunity, to break down and be out for at least a couple more weeks is disappointing for him because there’s not much time left in the season.”

Zeefuik’s progress has been hampered by injury and could well be the barrier to a permanent move to Ewood Park, but that hasn’t stopped the 24-year-old staying positive about contributing to this season, saying: “Every day feels better, but from the start they said four to six weeks and it’s likely to be around six weeks, but it could have been worse.

“We work every day, step by step, and I can come back as quickly as possible.”

The Verdict

It’s disappointing that Rovers fans haven’t seen more of Zeefuik as the appearances he’s made so far have shown positive glimpses of the ability he possesses.

With Ryan Nyambe more than likely leaving at the end of the season as well with his contract yet to be renewed, Zeefuik is in a position where he can convince Mowbray and Rovers that he’s the man to step in for the long-term.

However, he’ll need to shake off the injuries and have a strong finish to the season if he is to convince Rovers to sign him come the summer.