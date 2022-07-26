Blackburn Rovers manager makes further transfer admission on Ben Brereton-Diaz amid West Ham links

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has conceded that Ben Brereton-Diaz could be sold during this window, speaking yesterday to the Lancashire Telegraph.

The Chilean enjoyed a remarkable start to the 2021/22 campaign following a successful summer on international duty, recording 22 goals and three assists in 37 league appearances as he managed to fill the void Adam Armstrong created following his departure to Southampton last year.

In fact, his contributions almost played a big part in guiding Rovers to a top-six spot but their poor form towards the end of the season, despite having a favourable run of fixtures, consigned them to a midtable finish.

Brereton-Diaz was unable to get in and amongst the goals regularly during that sticky patch – but despite this – West Ham United are seemingly open to taking the forward off the second-tier side’s hands.

La Liga outfit Sevilla are also believed to be interested in luring him away from Ewood Park after seeing him shine for both club and country during 2021/22 – and are looking to secure his services for a cut-price deal with just one year left on his current contract in Lancashire.

Though he is desperate to keep his star player, manager Tomasson took a level-headed approach when speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph about his situation.

He said: “Ben is a great player and clubs want great players. At the moment he’s a Blackburn Rovers player and he’ll do well for Rovers.

“I have a great relationship with the boy, I’m enjoying seeing him on the grass every day doing the best for the club, for the team and he’s a great player.

“Of course I would love him to stay but I understand how football works. Great players come and go.”

The Verdict:

Considering he only has one year left on his deal at Ewood Park, it would be a surprise if he didn’t leave between now and the end of the window with the club’s owners probably wanting to make a profit on him.

It could turn out to be a costly risk if they try and keep him and then attempt to tie him down to a long-term contract – because there are no guarantees he would sign fresh terms at the club.

In fact, it would be quite surprising if he did sign a new deal considering the likes of the Hammers and Sevilla are interested, with his time with Chile potentially opening up other opportunities for him.

He may not have been open to a move abroad in the past but as he continues to get used to the Spanish language from his time with his national team, a transfer to La Liga is something that could be tempting.

It remains to be seen whether a club can meet Rovers’ price tag – but considering his contract situation – Blackburn aren’t exactly in the strongest position at the negotiating table and may be willing to reduce their demands to ensure they don’t lose him for free next summer.