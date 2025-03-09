Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Aynsley Pears this summer.

According to Alan Nixon, the Red Devils have been keeping tabs on the 26-year-old ahead of the transfer window.

Pears has been a key figure for the Lancashire outfit so far this season, featuring in 35 of their 36 league games.

The shot stopper has kept 13 clean sheets and conceded 35 times with the team chasing a play-off place in the Championship this year.

Aynsley Pears - Blackburn Rovers league goals conceded and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances Goals Conceded (Clean Sheets) 2020-21 3 6 (1) 2021-22 3 0 (3) 2022-23 18 19 (5) 2023-24 26 38 (7) 2024-25 35 35 (13)

Man United eye Blackburn goalkeeper

Man United are considering an approach for Pears in a bid to bring a homegrown goalkeeper into their squad for next season.

The Premier League side have sent a scout to watch the Blackburn player ahead of a potential move.

Tom Heaton currently occupies the third choice option at Old Trafford, which has taken up one of their homegrown slots, but the 38-year-old may not stick around for another year as he eyes the end of his career.

It is understood that Pears will be brought in to add some competition for the number one slot, with Andre Onana currently occupying that role.

Altay Bayindir is also in Ruben Amorim’s squad, and has been given a small number of opportunities in the squad this season.

Pears has been with Blackburn since 2020, making the switch from Middlesbrough, and has made 85 league appearances in that time.

Blackburn Rovers league position

Blackburn have dropped to eighth in the table since Valerien Ismael arrived as manager in place of John Eustace.

No wins in their last three games, earning one point from a possible nine, has seen the club fall out of the play-off places.

The gap to sixth place West Brom is currently four points with only 10 games remaining.

Next up for Blackburn is a trip to face Stoke City on 12 March in an 8pm kick-off.

Man United move could be a great opportunity for all parties

Pears has done well this season for Blackburn, stepping up to the role of first choice over the last couple of seasons quite well.

But if Blackburn can get a fee for him from Man United then now could be a good opportunity to cash in.

It’s likely Man United won’t want to pay over the odds or anything, but a deal could be worked out to allow Pears to take this chance in his career.

That money could be reinvested back into signing a replacement and potentially still have some money left over to spend elsewhere in the squad.