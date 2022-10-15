Blackburn Rovers man set to miss Middlesbrough trip

Blackburn Rovers centre back Daniel Ayala will miss his side’s trip to his former club Middlesbrough on Saturday, head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has confirmed.

Having joined Rovers on a free transfer following his departure from ‘Boro in the summer of 2020, Ayala initially endured two injury hit seasons at Ewood Park.

This campaign had seen the Spaniard more heavily involved for the Lancashire club, featuring in 12 of their 14 league games so far.

However, the 31-year-old was forced off in the second half of his side’s clash with Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night, having seemingly suffered a setback.

Now it seems that while the blow is not a major one, it will be enough to keep him out of this afternoon’s clash at The Riverside Stadium, judging by these latest comments from Tomasson.

Providing an update on Ayala’s fitness ahead of that game, the Rovers boss told the club’s official website: “Daniel will not be fit for this game. It’s nothing serious, but he won’t be able to play and will be out. He’s already played a lot of games and it’s not something that will take a long time to heal.

“Sometimes you need to give some players some rest. [Sam] Gallagher not starting against Wigan was because he’d recently come back from injury and had cramp in his hamstring just a few days before.

“Some players can play every game, some can play two out of three, you have to get that rotation in. Everyone else is more or less ready to play.”

With seven wins and seven defeats in the league so far, Blackburn go into the weekend seventh in the table, only outside the top six on goal difference.

The Verdict

This will certainly be a blow for Blackburn going into this clash at the Riverside.

It is a young defence that Rovers have when Ayala is unavailable, so his experience and guidance in that backline will surely be a miss.

Indeed, Ayala has been one of the club’s most consistent performers since the start of the campaign, so not having him available is a setback in that respect as well.

With that in mind, the fact that it seems the Spaniard will not be out long term will at least be a relief for Blackburn and Ayala, especially given the number of fixtures they have in a short space of time, and the fact his recent history means you often fear the worst when he picks up a knock.