Blackburn Rovers man set for transfer switch with Northampton and Hartlepool eyeing bids

Blackburn could be set to lose Tyler Magloire this summer, with Alan Nixon’s Patreon account reporting that both Hartlepool and Northampton want to try and sign him.

Both clubs are eager to strengthen their sides during this summer transfer window and a player like the 23-year-old could certainly help the teams to strengthen their backlines this offseason.

The player is not a regular in the Blackburn first-team and has, in fact, played only six times for the club over the course of his career. Instead, the player has had to rely on loan deals for more competitive football and he might finally try and secure a permanent home that isn’t Ewood Park this offseason.

Quiz: Which club did Northampton Town sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Tony Adcock Bradford City Colchester United Leeds United Luton Town

It gives the player the chance to really kick on and reach his potential – and both Northampton and Hartlepool are prepared to offer the defender that chance.

The former of the two sides had him on a short-term basis last time around, where he managed a total of ten showings for them in the league. Even though he wasn’t a regular and managed only a handful of showings, they saw enough in him though to warrant a permanent transfer move for the player.

Hartlepool are a club that is also familiar with Magloire, having had him on a loan themselves when he was just 21-years-old. He came to the side in the National League and managed nine appearances – and now that they’re back in League Two, they want him again.

Blackburn and the player then might have to consider some of the offers from these interested parties – and it could mean the defender leaves Ewood Park during this summer window.

The Verdict

Tyler Magloire isn’t going to play for Blackburn this season and he’ll be unlikely to feature in their first-team plans for a while yet if the player does decide to stay at Ewood Park.

Northampton and Hartlepool then are two appealing options to the player. A move to either of the clubs would really let him kick on and also play plenty of competitive football compared to what he would manage now.

Age is also on his side and that bodes well for both clubs. It means they would be getting a player that can help them out now in League Two and can then also develop and become an even better player down the line – potentially meaning a big fee back as part of a resale.

Blackburn might not want to sell on Magloire and have held onto him thus far in his career but this summer might be the best time for a transfer deal for the player.