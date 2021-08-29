Blackburn Rovers man set for exit as Oxford and Doncaster circle

Blackburn Rovers are willing to let Connor McBride leave on loan before Tuesday’s transfer deadline, according to The Sun on Sunday (29/08 p.60).

The report states that Oxford United, Doncaster Rovers, and Scunthorpe United have all been alerted to the 20-year-old’s availability.

McBride, who is yet to make an appearance at first-team level for Rovers as of yet, spent the 2019/20 season with Scottish club Stenhousemuir, featuring 14 times for the Scottish League Two club.

During that time, the young attacker netted once and assisted another goal, making a total of six starts.

Making 20 appearances for the club’s U23s last season, McBride netted 12 assisted and assisted a further six in 20 Premier League 2 outings.

The 20-year-old featured on the bench at first-team level on the opening day of the season, during Blackburn’s 2-1 win over Swansea City, and he has since played twice for the club’s U23s in Premier League 2.

The verdict

There is no denying that McBride is a talented individual. 18 goal contributions in 20 PL2 matches is an excellent return, especially when considering the opposition the club have come up against.

Oxford would be an excellent destination for the attacker. They are competing at the top end of the division and are a side where a lot of higher-level clubs can trust their talent to go.

There may be more of an immediate need at Doncaster though. The Yorkshire club sit at the bottom of the League One table, after scoring just once in their first five games.

Only if both third-tier clubs in pursuit are unable to offer consistent first-team football, will Scunthorpe be afforded the chance to sign the young attacker.

