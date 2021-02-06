Blackburn Rovers man seals temporary departure

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Tom White has joined National League side Hartlepool United on loan, the Championship club have confirmed.

White spent the first half of this season in League Two with Bolton Wanderers, having joined the Trotters on a temporary basis back in the summer transfer window.

But after making 14 appearances in all competitions for Ian Evatt’s side, White returned to Blackburn at the end of the January transfer window, and is now set to go in search of first-team football elsewhere.

It was announced on Friday that White has joined Hartlepool on a short-term loan deal, becoming the ninth player currently out on loan from Ewood Park.

As things stand, Hartlepool are currently third in the National League table, ten points adrift of league leaders Torquay, but with two games in hand.

Up until now, White has yet to make a first-team appearance for Blackburn since joining from Gateshead in the summer of 2018, with the midfielder’s contract at Ewood Park set to expire at the end of this season.

The Verdict

I think this looks to be a decent agreement for those concerned with it.

It is hard to see White getting too many first-team opportunities at Blackburn between now and the end of the season, so it makes sense to get him a loan move so he can play more regularly in that time.

Indeed, you feel White will be desperate to make the most of this loan move, given his contract at Ewood will soon be expiring, and he will want to earn a deal for himself either at Rovers or elsewhere.

Helping Hartlepool to promotion would certainly do that – provided the National League is played to a conclusion – and you feel they will also be confident that White can do that, given the ability he showed at that level before joining Blackburn.