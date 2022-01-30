Blackburn Rovers man reportedly closing in on switch to Championship rivals

Bournemouth are closing in on the signing of midfielder Joe Rothwell from Blackburn Rovers, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Rothwell was absent from Blackburn’s 0-0 draw with Luton Town on Saturday afternoon, with manager Tony Mowbray revealing post-match that the midfielder had been left out after expressing a desire to join another club.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Bournemouth have had three bids rejected for the 27-year-old, but it now seems that they could be about to get their man.

According to this latest update, the Cherries have now agreed a £3million fee with Blackburn for Rothwell, who is out of contract at Ewood Park at the end of this season.

Bournemouth currently sit third in the Championship table, one point and one position behind Blackburn, but with a game in hand on the Lancashire club.

So far this season, Rothwell has scored three goals and providing seven assists in 27 league games for Blackburn, proving a key figure in their push for promotion.

The Verdict

This will be an excellent signing for Bournemouth you feel.

Rothwell has been in outstanding for Blackburn this season, so he could certainly add to Bournemouth’s own push for promotion during the second half of the campaign.

Indeed, not only would Bournemouth be strengthening their own side with this deal, but weakening a promotion rivals in the process as well.

For Blackburn, losing Rothwell will of course be frustrating, but this does at least mean that they will not lose him for free, and you feel that after the events of the weekend, it would have been difficult to win back fans and teammates while still at the club.