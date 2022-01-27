Blackburn Rovers man prepared to pen new deal upon promotion amid Leeds and Wolves interest

A report today from TEAMtalk has suggested that Darragh Lenihan could soon be off to the Premier League, with several clubs like Newcastle, Wolves and Leeds all keen to do business for him.

However, it appears as though the player could be willing to stay on at Ewood Park, even with all this interest from higher up the field – as long as Rovers make it to the top flight themselves according to the report.

The 27-year-old has been in fine form for his club this season and has been one of the most dependable players for Tony Mowbray in a campaign when his side have found themselves challenging for a potential Premier League promotion. With 26 games in the league to his name, as well as two goals and one assist, he has arguably been one of their standout performers too.

It has caught the eye of teams higher up the division – but Lenihan may not be out of the exit door yet.

With his current team in such a promising position, this report suggests that a promotion into the top flight could convince the player to sign fresh terms at Ewood Park. That would be a boost for the club too, with the defender set to be out of contract in the summer.

If Rovers end up staying in the Championship though, then it looks like the lure of the Premier League might be too much for Lenihan and the player could end up being taken away on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

The Verdict

Darragh Lenihan has certainly been one of the best players for Blackburn this campaign and perhaps has been slightly underrated too in that those outside of Ewood Park may not be giving the player enough credit for the work he has done.

His displays have not gone unnoticed in the Premier League though and this interest in his services might either kick Blackburn into trying to tie him up to fresh terms regardless of what league they are in or maybe even convince them to cash in now.

A side like Wolves might be a good bet for Lenihan considering that they don’t look like relegation candidates this season, whereas someone like Newcastle might be.

Blackburn though will not want to even think about losing the player and while it might be out of their hands in the summer with the defender out of contract, they will surely do everything in their power to get him to agree to a new contract.