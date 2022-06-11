Blackburn Rovers man outlines individuals aims under new manager

Blackburn Rovers attacker Dilan Markanday says he is determined to impress the club’s new manager, whoever that may be.

The 20-year-old joined Rovers on a permanent basis from Tottenham back in the January transfer window, but suffered a serious hamstring injury on his debut at Hull that same month.

That meant that Markanday did not feature again for Rovers until the final game of the season, in what proved to be Tony Mowbray’s final game as manager of the club.

As things stand, Rovers have yet to announce the identity of Mowbray’s replacement in the dugout, but it seems that regardless of who it is, Markanday is determined to make a positive impression.

Are these 18 Blackburn Rovers transfer facts true or false?

1 of 18 Blackburn's record transfer fee paid is over £10million? True False

Speaking about his aims for the coming campaign, Markanday told Lancs Live: “Whoever comes in, my thought process is the same. I want to come in and impress every day.

“Ultimately that’s why I came here, to play games. What I’m most excited about is for the fans to see what I can do.

“Everyone was so excited for me to come in and then they couldn’t see me play for six months. It was a bit gutting but that’s football, it’s the first major injury I’ve had.

“It was difficult to get my head around, you think it’s like a fairytale where you come in, you’ll play 20 games and score 20 goals and be in the Premier League.

“That’s not how it works and that is life. Playing that final game was massive for my confidence going into next season, I want to show people why the club brought me in.”

Having signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Blackburn back in January, the attacker still has plenty of time to make a telling contribution during his time at Ewood Park.

The Verdict

This will certainly be exciting for those of a Blackburn Rovers persuasion.

The signing of Markanday did feel like something of a coup for Rovers back in January, but the attacker’s injury meant the club were unable to benefit, which was costly in their unsuccessful push for promotion.

As a result, there does seem to be a sense of a need to make up for lost time next season for Markanday, for Rovers to get some return on their investment in him.

It is therefore promising to see that the player himself appears aware of that, since it means he is going to be going all out to show what he can do, which given the potential he possesses, could make him a big asset for Blackburn and their new manager.