Blackburn Rovers man makes transfer admission

New Blackburn Rovers signing Ryan Giles has told the Lancashire Telegraph that he is ready to play as soon as Tony Mowbray calls upon him.

The 22-year-old completed a deadline day loan move to Ewood Park from Wolves and will now be looking to make a similar impact to how he did at Cardiff City moving forwards with the Lancashire outfit.

Giles managed to notch up an impressive nine assists in 22 games whilst with the Bluebirds and is sure to provide Mowbray with a great option as Rovers seen to gain promotion back to the Premier League.

Now Giles has had his say on his move to Blackburn, as he stated the following recently:

“I’m ready whenever the manager needs me.

“The last time I played was a month ago but I’ve been back at Wolves for the rest of the month training hard so whenever the manager needs me I’ll be there.”

Giles has previously spent time out on loan with the likes of Rotherham United and Coventry City and as a result is well versed in playing at Sky Bet Championship level.

He will now be looking to become a regualr starter for his new side.

The Verdict

The signing of Giles is an excellent move by Rovers as it means they have acquired a player that is more than happy to operate in that wing back role on the left hand side.

He should slot straight into the team and has already shown the attacking qualities that he possesses from his time with Cardiff earlier on in the season.

Mowbray has once again utilised the loan market to his advantage and will be keen to see his latest signing in action as soon as possible.

Only time will tell if this proves to be a good move for all concerned.