Blackburn Rovers man lined up for Premier League summer transfer

West Ham manager David Moyes has instructed his club to start scouting Adam Armstrong ahead of a potential summer move for the Blackburn Rovers striker, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Armstrong has been in outstanding form for Tony Mowbray’s side so far this season, scoring 18 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions, for the Ewood Park club.

Now it seems as though that form is starting to attract plenty of attention from the top-tier of English football.

According to this latest report, Moyes wants West Ham to assess Armstrong’s performance over the next few months, with the view to making a move for the 23-year-old in the summer transfer window.

It is said that the Hammers considered making an £8million bid for Armstrong last month, although no move for the striker ultimately materialised.

As well as West Ham, fellow Premier League sides Everton and Fulham have also been linked with Armstrong, although those two are both said to view Armstrong more as a squad player if they sign him.

For their part, Blackburn reportedly want at least £10million for Armstrong, although it has been suggested that they will sell the striker in the summer if they do not win promotion.

Rovers currently sit eighth in the Championship table, six points adrift of the play-off places following their 1-0 defeat to QPR on Saturday afternoon.

There are currently around 18 months remaining on Armstrong’s contract with Blackburn, securing his future at Ewood Park until the end of next season, although manager Tony Mowbray has recently revealed the club are in talks with the attacker over a new deal.

The Verdict

These reports will no doubt be something of a concern for Blackburn.

Armstrong has been a vital player for Rovers over the course of the past season-and-a-half, so you imagine they will be desperate no to lose him if possible.

However, you do feel as though the lure of the Premier League will be tempting for Armstrong, which could put Blackburn under more pressure here if genuine interest in the striker does emerge.

That being said, I do feel as though the number of chances that Armstrong needs to put the ball in the net could be a concern at Premier League level, meaning I’m not certain how tempted a club such as West Ham will be to come in for Armstrong when the market reopens in the summer.