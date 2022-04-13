Blackburn Rovers man emerging as target for Scottish Premiership duo

Scottish Premiership sides Motherwell and St Mirren are taking an interest in Blackburn Rovers centre back Tyler Magloire, journalist Alan Nixon has reported, via Patreon.

A graduate of Blackburn’s academy, Magloire has so far made just seven first-team appearances for the club, since making the step up to senior level in 2019.

The centre back has instead spent a significant portion of his senior career out on loan elsewhere, and recently saw a temporary spell with League Two promotion chasers Northampton ended prematurely by injury.

Now though, it seems that the 23-year-old is set to be on the move again in the not too distant future.

According to this latest report, both St Mirren and Motherwell are keen on agreeing deals to secure the services of the defender.

Magloire previously had a spell on loan with Motherwell during the second half of last season, where he made 12 appearances in all competitions for the club.

As things stand, Magloire’s contract with Blackburn is set to expire at the end of this season, and the Championship side are said to be unlikely to keep the defender.

Given his situation, Magloire is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside England, such as St Mirren or Motherwell.

The Verdict

It does feel as though a move elsewhere could make sense for Magloire come the end of this season.

Things haven’t quite worked out for him as anyone would have hoped at Ewood Park, and it now seems hard to imagine him becoming a first-team regular for the club anytime soon.

As a result, you feel that he does need to move on for the sake of his career, given he is at an age where he needs to be playing senior football as much as possible.

Considering he already knows the club from his previous loan spell, and that he they are well set to compete in the Scottish top-flight again next season, Motherwell could certainly be a good destination for Magloire.