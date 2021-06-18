Blackburn Rovers man edges closer to temporary Ewood Park departure

Hamilton Academical have agreed to sign Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Joe Hilton on loan for the 2021/22 season, according to Football Insider.

The Lancashire-based side recently announced that the shot-stopper has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

But it doesn’t appear as though his short-term future with Blackburn, with the Championship side giving the green light for Hilton to depart on loan this season.

Hilton has only made one senior appearance for Blackburn, which came in the EFL Cup against Hull City, and he’ll be hoping that he can further his development elsewhere this season.

It seems as though he’ll be heading up to Scotland in the near future, with Hamilton Academical reportedly agreeing a deal to sign him on a temporary basis.

Hilton spent part of last year’s campaign on loan with Scottish side Ross County, but failed to make a single appearance for them, as they avoided relegation into the Scottish Championship.

But if he moved to Hamilton Academical, then he would be playing his football in the second tier, after they were relegated from the Scottish Premiership in the 2020/21 season.

Can you score full marks on this quiz about Blackburn's summer signings over the years?

1 of 23 Which club did Roque Santa Cruz join from? Club Olimpia Bayern Munich Schalke Flamengo

The Verdict:

This will be the ideal move for all parties involved.

Hilton isn’t likely to get anywhere near the Blackburn Rovers starting XI this season, so a loan move elsewhere will certainly aid his development going forward.

Tony Mowbray has better options available to him between the posts at this moment in time, and I think this is the right decision to loan him out this term.

If he can make a good impression with Hamilton Academical, then we could certainly see Hilton challenging for a place in the matchday squad with Blackburn in future seasons.