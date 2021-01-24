Blackburn Rovers man closing in on move to Scotland

Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Joe Hilton is set to join Scottish Premiership side Ross County on loan, a report from The Daily Record has revealed.

Hilton joined Rovers from Everton back in the summer of 2019, but has yet to force his way into the first-team squad at Ewood Park, struggling even for opportunities at Under 23s level, something not helped by injuries recently.

He did however get his first taste of professional football earlier this month, making three appearances for League One side Fleetwood Town during an emergency loan spell earlier this month.

Now it seems as though Hilton is going to get the chance to enjoy some more regular first-team football in the coming months, with this latest report claiming the 21-year-old is set to join Ross County until the end of the season.

It is thought that Hilton will provide competition for Ross Laidlaw for the number one spot between the posts at Dingwall.

As things stand, Ross are currently tenth in the Scottish Premiership table, just one point clear of the relegation places, having played 25 league games so far this season.

The Verdict

This looks as though it ought to be a decent move for Hilton.

Opportunities haven’t exactly been forthcoming for him either at first-team or Under 23s level at Ewood Park recently.

As a result, it could be good for him to get this chance of more regular first-team football during the second-half of this season, and it could be important for him to take that, given he is approaching the age where he is going to be thinking about making that step-up to the first-team game.