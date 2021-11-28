Blackburn Rovers man attracting European interest as Southampton circle

Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton has emerged as a transfer target for La Liga side Sevilla, as well as Southampton, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Brereton has been in simply outstanding for for Blackburn this season, scoring 16 goals in 20 Championship games for the club.

The striker has also netted three goals in nine games for Chile since his remarkable emergence on the international scene over the summer.

Now it seems as though that is starting to attract attention from Europe, with this latest update claiming that Sevilla are leading the race to sign the 22-year-old, after watching the striker for both club and country.

Southampton, who only signed another Blackburn striker – Adam Armstrong – are also said to be keen on Brereton. However, it is thought that they would have to sell one of their current attackers in order to afford the Chile international.

Rovers will apparently want a fee in the region of £20million. The fact they hold an option to extend his contract until the end of next season, and the fee they received for Armstrong, mean the club are considered to be in a strong position to negotiate any offer that comes in for Brereton.

However, it has been suggested that a major offer for the striker could be hard for Blackburn to resist.

Following their 1-0 win over Stoke City on Saturday, Blackburn currently sit fourth in the Championship table, nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

The Verdict

This will obviously be a big concern for those of a Blackburn Rovers persuasion.

Brereton has been an absolutely key figure for Tony Mowbray’s side this season, and potentially losing him in January would be a major blow to their hopes of maintaining their place in the top six.

However, it is hard not to feel as though the chance of a move to a club the size of Sevilla, where he could compete for trophies at the very top level, would be tempting for the player himself.

That could put Rovers under pressure if an offer does come in, meaning it could be a nervy few weeks for Blackburn fans, with regards to Brereton’s future.