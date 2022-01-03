Blackburn Rovers make transfer decision involving Liverpool

Blackburn Rovers have taken the decision to cut short Leighton Clarkson’s loan with them from Liverpool, as per a recent report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

The young midfielder was loaned to the Ewood Park side in the hope that he would be gifted the same amount of game time that saw Harvey Elliot thrive in Lancashire last season.

However Clarkson has only gone on to feature seven times for the Sky Bet Championship outfit, meaning that his parent club have now exercised a break clause in the deal in order to bring him back to Anfield sooner than was originally planned.

Reflecting on the decision recently, Rovers boss Tony Mowbray had this to say about the youngster:

“He knows football, it’s hurting him because he’s a Rovers fan and I haven’t been able to give him the game-time and he understands that because the team is winning and functioning.

“Who would I be leaving out? Would I be leaving out Buckley, or Rothwell, or Travis? I don’t think so.

“We moved to three at the back so it’s only really two central midfielders because Buckley plays like a false nine.

“The opportunities became less and less and I felt for him because I said he needs to play football, with that talent he needs to play and express it, how fantastic a footballer he is.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Blackburn Rovers signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Ben Brereton Diaz? Nottingham Forest Middlesbrough Sheffield United Huddersfield

The 20-year-old will be hoping that he can secure another loan move away from the Reds as he seeks to continue his progression after a disappointing spell with Blackburn overall.

Clarkson’s last appearance for Rovers came against Bristol City back in November.

The Verdict

This is certainly the best decision for everyone involved as Clarkson wasn’t even getting a sniff under Mowbray at Blackburn towards the end.

A talented player like him needs to be starting games week in, week out, but unfortunately he fell foul to the team’s overall success on the field of play.

He was certainly a good back up option for Rovers on paper and now perhaps they will look at bringing in a direct replacement for him before the window is out.

The loan market will offer them some good options, whilst free agents are always knocking about during the winter.