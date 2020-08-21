Blackburn Rovers make transfer enquiry for Sheffield Wednesday player

Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood, according to reports from Yorkshire Live.

Blackburn are in the market for a new goalkeeper following Christian Walton’s return to parent club Brighton and Hove Albion, and Jayson Leutwiler’s departure from Ewood Park upon the expiry of his deal.

Yorkshire Live have now revealed that Rovers have made an inquiry for experienced shot-stopper Westwood, who is out of favour at Hillsborough under Garry Monk.

The 35-year-old has made 179 appearances for Wednesday since arriving from Sunderland in 2014, keeping 67 clean sheets for the Owls.

Westwood fell out of favour at Hillsborough under the tutelage of Jos Luhukay, but was reinstalled as their number-one under Steve Bruce.

The Republic of Ireland international featured only 11 times in 2019/20, though, and he hasn’t played since November with Garry Monk preferring Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith.

Westwood only has one year left on his contract at Wednesday, so a move away from the club is a possibility this summer for sure.

The Verdict

I think that Westwood would definitely go a long way in solving Blackburn’s short-term problems.

They need to bring in an established number-one following the departures of Walton and Leutwiler, and Westwood is bound to be desperate to get out and play some games.

If they can bring in a young goalkeeper as back-up, then Westwood could be a very experienced mentor and a really reliable figure to have at Ewood Park, and he wouldn’t cost an awful lot either.