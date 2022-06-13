Blackburn Rovers make significant breakthrough in their search for Tony Mowbray replacement

Blackburn Rovers are set to announce Jon Dahl Tomasson as their new manager in the next 48 hours, according to the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (13/06, 08:27).

It is understood that Tomasson is currently waiting to receive a work permit before taking up the managerial vacancy at Ewood Park.

Rovers have been searching for a replacement for Tony Mowbray following the conclusion of the previous term and have now made a significant breakthrough in their pursuit of Tomasson.

The 45-year-old has been without a job since leaving Malmo in January and will now be tasked with guiding Blackburn to new heights in the Championship.

During his time at Malmo, Tomasson led the club to back-to-back Allsvenskan titles in 2020 and 2021.

Tomasson has previously worked as a head coach at Excelsior and Roda JC and was Denmark’s assistant manager for several years before taking up a position at Malmo.

Despite showing a great deal of promise in the first half of the 2021/22 campaign, Blackburn were unable to maintain their consistency following the turn of the year as they missed out on a place in the play-offs.

When Tomasson’s switch is officially announced, Rovers will be able to switch their attention to making some moves in the transfer market.

The Verdict

It will be fascinating to see whether Tomasson will be able to lead Blackburn to a great deal of success in the Championship next season as he has yet to work as a manager in this particular division.

With the 2022/23 campaign set to kick-off next month, the former Malmo boss will have to quickly identify some transfer targets when he arrives at Ewood Park.

Tomasson will also need to convince Ben Brereton-Diaz to stay at the club for the foreseeable future as his current deal is set to expire next year.

The Chile international, who managed to find the back of the net on 22 occasions in the Championship last season, is currently attracting interest from the likes of Sevilla, Real Betis and Valencia.